J-K: Chairman PSC meets Lt Guv, discusses road map for conducting examinations, interviews

Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission(PSC) Chairman BR Sharma on Friday met Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu regarding the conduction of examinations and interviews of the candidates amid COVID-19 pandemic. During the meeting, Sharma discussed various issues pertaining to the functioning of the Jammu and Kashmir PSC, Raj Bhavan said in a press release.

He briefed Murmu about the road map being prepared for the conduction of various examinations and interviews including Jammu and Kashmir administrative services, besides expediting the recruitment process for the vacant posts. Meanwhile, Murmu emphasised on the high importance of making continuous improvements in the functioning of the Commission to maintain unimpeachable standards, read the release.

He asked the Chairman to ensure timely conduct of examinations and interviews and selection of candidates with greater transparency and efficiency. (ANI)