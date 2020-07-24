Left Menu
Development News Edition

J-K: Chairman PSC meets Lt Guv, discusses road map for conducting examinations, interviews

Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission(PSC) Chairman BR Sharma on Friday met Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu regarding the conduction of examinations and interviews of the candidates amid COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 24-07-2020 18:21 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 18:21 IST
J-K: Chairman PSC meets Lt Guv, discusses road map for conducting examinations, interviews
Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission(PSC) Chairman BR Sharma on Friday met Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu regarding the conduction of examinations and interviews of the candidates amid COVID-19 pandemic. During the meeting, Sharma discussed various issues pertaining to the functioning of the Jammu and Kashmir PSC, Raj Bhavan said in a press release.

He briefed Murmu about the road map being prepared for the conduction of various examinations and interviews including Jammu and Kashmir administrative services, besides expediting the recruitment process for the vacant posts. Meanwhile, Murmu emphasised on the high importance of making continuous improvements in the functioning of the Commission to maintain unimpeachable standards, read the release.

He asked the Chairman to ensure timely conduct of examinations and interviews and selection of candidates with greater transparency and efficiency. (ANI)

TRENDING

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

My Hero Academia Chapter 279 to be out on Aug 2, battles to be intense, heroes under danger

Ethiopia introduces motorbikes restriction to tackle rising crime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Use ballot papers in Guj bypolls in view of COVID: Cong to EC

The Gujarat Congress on Friday urged the Election Commission ECI to use ballot papers instead of the electronic voting machines EVMs in the upcoming by-elections to eight Assembly seats in the state to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The EC...

J-K reports 14 more COVID-19 deaths, 353 new cases of infection

Jammu and Kashmir reported 14 more COVID-19 deaths on Friday, taking their number to 296 as 353 new cases of the infection pushed the tally in the Union territory to 16,782. Of the new cases, 129 are from Jammu region and 224 from Kashmir, ...

UP: 19-year-old woman ends life over family's weak financial condition

A 19-year-old woman in Uttar Pradeshs Noida ended her life allegedly over not being able to take care of her financially weak family, police said on Friday. The girls body was found hanging from a hook on the ceiling of her rented accomm...

Motor racing-F1 scraps American races due to virus, adds European trio

Formula One scrapped all four of this seasons races in the Americas due to the COVID-19 pandemic on Friday and added three European rounds, including old favourites Imola and the Nuerburgring, to the calendar.While previously scheduled gran...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020