Left Menu
Development News Edition

IAF reviews op preparedness, deliberates on its roadmap for next decade

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Friday reviewed on operational preparedness and strategies for countering security threats envisaged across the entire spectrum.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2020 21:59 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 21:59 IST
IAF reviews op preparedness, deliberates on its roadmap for next decade
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Friday reviewed on operational preparedness and strategies for countering security threats envisaged across the entire spectrum. The IAF concluded its three day Air Force Commanders' Conference (AFCC) on Friday.

During the conference, they discussed the current situation and thereafter carried out a thorough review of the IAF's transformation roadmap for the next decade. The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) RKS Bhaduria reviewed the status and issues related to all Commands as well as branches at Air Head Quarter (HQ).

In his closing address, the CAS articulated Vision 2030 laying down the milestones for the transformation of IAF in the coming decade. He stated that it was important to recognise the nature of emerging threats in a rapidly changing world. He also emphasised on the need for rapid capacity building, increase in serviceability of all assets and dedicated work towards effective integration of new technologies in the shortest timeframes, read the press release.

Bhaduria reiterated that the IAF's long term goals for sustainable capability mandate the acquisition and employment of niche technologies and development of indigenous platforms and weapons, it added. The CAS further stated that since the human resource was the most valuable asset of the IAF and recruitment, training and motivation strategies should keep pace with the changing times.

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Bipin Rawat, Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), Admiral Karambir Singh and Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), General MM Naravane addressed the conference and interacted with the Commanders as well as the Principal Staff Officers (PSOs) at Air Headquarter on matters of jointness and integrated warfighting.(ANI)

TRENDING

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

My Hero Academia Chapter 279 to be out on Aug 2, battles to be intense, heroes under danger

The Midnight Gospel Season 2: ‘More stories to tell about Chromatic Ribbon’ – Duncan Trussell

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

China orders U.S. to shut Chengdu consulate, retaliating for Houston

China ordered the United States on Friday to close its consulate in the city of Chengdu, responding to a U.S. demand for China to close its Houston consulate, as relations between the worlds two largest economies deteriorate.The order to cl...

UP Guv Anandiben Patel gets additional charge of Madhya Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel was given the additional charge of Madhya Pradesh till the regular arrangement is made, days after the death of Lalji Tandon, who was the governor of the state.Consequent upon the demise of Lal Ji Tand...

Welcome enhanced trade partnership between India, UK: UKIBC

The UKIBC on Friday welcomed the announcement by the UK and India that the two governments will establish an enhanced trade partnership, terming it as the first step on a roadmap to a bilateral free trade agreement. In a statement, the UK I...

Clean up 'inhumane' migrant fruit-picker camps, UN official tells Spain after fires

A UN official censured Spanish authorities for allowing seasonal strawberry pickers to live in inhumane and potentially deadly conditions after three fires broke out in migrant shanty towns in Andalusia. The fires hit camps around the town ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020