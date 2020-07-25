It's important to instil a sense of security in people: UP DGP

Hours after solving the case of kidnapping of an 8-year-old boy of Gonda district and eliminating a wanted criminal Tinku Kapala in an encounter in Barabanki, HC Awasthi, Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) on Saturday said that it is important for the police to create a sense of security among people. While talking to ANI, DGP Awasthi elaborated on both the incidents.

"We involved the Special Task Force, monitored from the headquarters and deployed police teams of three districts to solve the kidnapping case of an 8-year-old boy, son of a Gonda-based businessman, successfully in just 24 hours. Total 5 accused have been arrested in this case. A vehicle and arms were also seized," Awasthi said. Regarding Barabanki's Tinku Kapala, a criminal carrying Rs 1 lakh reward on his arrest, DGP Awasthi said, "Tinku Kapala was active for the past 20 years and wanted in many cases. Over 20 cases of serious offences were registered against him. In a joint operation of local police and STF, he died after being injured in an encounter."

"I hope, this has brought some relief, as it is important for us to generate a sense of security among people," DGP Awasthi said. (ANI)