COVID-19: 139 fresh cases, 3 deaths reported from Puducherry

A total of 139 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths were reported from Puducherry as of 10 am on Saturday, informed the health department of the union territory. Puducherry now has a total of 2,654 COVID-19 cases, including 1,055 active cases and 1,561 recoveries.

So far, 38 lives have been claimed by the infectious virus in Puducherry. Meanwhile, India's total coronavirus cases surged to 13,36,861 after the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reported 48,916 new cases on Saturday.

The total figure includes 4,56,071 active cases and 8,49,431 cured/discharged/migrated. With 757 deaths in the last 24 hours, the cumulative death toll reached 31,358.