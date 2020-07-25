Left Menu
Development News Edition

Anti-CAA riots: Sharjeel Imam charged with sedition

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2020 18:32 IST | Created: 25-07-2020 18:29 IST
Anti-CAA riots: Sharjeel Imam charged with sedition
Representative Image Image Credit:

The Delhi Police on Saturday charged former JNU student Sharjeel Imam with sedition before a court here for allegedly inciting people to indulge in activities detrimental to the sovereignty and integrity of the country. The police made the allegations in its charge sheet filed before the court in a case related to anti-CAA riots earlier this year.

The agency filed the final report under various sections including 124-A (Sedition), 153(A) (Promoting enmity), 153-A (promoting enmity, Hatred between different communities), 153-B (Assertion prejudicial to national integration) and 505 (spreading rumors) of IPC and under the sections of stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. "He is accused of delivering seditious speeches and inciting a particular section of community to indulge in unlawful activities, detrimental to sovereignty and integrity of the nation," the charge sheet said. "In the garb of protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act, he exhorted people of a particular community to block the highways leading to the major cities and resort to 'Chakka Jam', thereby disrupting normal life," it said.

It further alleged that Iman openly defied the Constitution and called it a "fascist" document. "In the name of opposing 'CAA' he also openly propagated blocking the 'chicken neck' connecting the mainland India with the Northeast. He also showed utter contempt and disregard for the democratic means of protest," it said. The court is likely to take up the matter for hearing on July 27.

Imam is being probed for his alleged inflammatory speech at Jamia Millia Islamia on December 13 and subsequently on January 16 at Aligarh Muslim University, where he allegedly threatened to "cut off" Assam and the rest of the Northeast from India. He is currently lodged at Guwahati Central Jail. The police had earlier submitted before the court that after his speech on December 13, widespread arson and violence took place in various parts of Delhi, and that several protest sites emerged after his January 16 speech.

He is currently lodged in Guwahati Jail and has been found to be coronavirus positive..

TRENDING

K-dramas: How Lee Min Ho’s career has developed over the years

Tight security outside U.S. Chengdu consulate after China orders closure

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot revealed, last season may boast to bumper episode count

Modular trucks from Ashok Leyland delivered to customers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

PM reviews micro credit scheme for street vendors

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reviewed the implementation of a special micro-credit facility for street vendors, stressing that it should not be seen from the perspective of extending loans to them but as part of an outreach for ...

Mbappé has less than 3 weeks to recover for Atalanta game

Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbapp has less than three weeks to recover from a heavily sprained ankle in order to face Atalanta in the Champions League quarterfinals. PSG plays the free-scoring Italian side on Aug. 12 in Lisbon as part o...

Rlys to introduce clause in procurement process to promote local suppliers

The Railways is set to introduce a clause for promoting local content in its procurement process so that it gets more bids from local vendorssuppliers to give a boost to the governments mission Atma Nirbhar Bharat, a statement from the nati...

Haryana duo held with 21.8 kg cannabis in UP's Greater Noida

Two Haryana-based men were arrested after their car was chased down by the police in Uttar Pradeshs Greater Noida and 21.8 kg cannabis was allegedly recovered from them, officials said on Saturday. The incident took place during checking in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020