During Kargil war India defeated malicious intent of Pakistan: JP Nadda

On 'Kargil Vijay Diwas', Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda paid tribute to soldiers who fought in the Kargil war and protected country's borders while braving tough situation.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2020 14:21 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 14:21 IST
BJP President JP Nadda paying tribute to soldiers who fought in the Kargil war on Sunday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

On 'Kargil Vijay Diwas', Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda paid tribute to soldiers who fought in the Kargil war and protected country's borders while braving tough situation. He said India not only secured borders during the Kargil war but also defeated the "malicious intent" of Pakistan.

"21 years ago, our brave soldiers displayed valour in Kargil and protected our borders while braving tough situations. They not only secured borders but also defeated malicious intent of Pakistan wherein it wanted to create unrest in some peaceful areas," the BJP chief said. Talking about the current India-China stand-off, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself went to Ladakh and took stock of the situation.

"Prime Minister himself went to Ladakh, stayed there the entire day, held meetings, boosted the morale of our jawans, and met the injured jawans. This sends a message that 130 Crore Indians, under the leadership of the Prime Minister, are standing with the Army," the BJP chief said. He further said that Prime Minister Modi has been holding several meetings over matter pertaining to the defence of the country.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi on Sunday urged the youth to share stories of valour of soldiers during the Kargil war. The Prime Minister made the remarks during his monthly "Mann ki Baat" programme on Sunday, which also marks the 21st anniversary of 'Kargil Vijay Diwas'.

"Today on behalf of all countrymen, I salute those brave hearts and their mothers. I urge the youth to share throughout the day, stories of valour of our soldiers and the sacrifices of their mothers during 'Kargil vijay'," the Prime Minister said. (ANI)

