Gehlot didn't mean people will enter Raj Bhawan: Rajasthan minister

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had stated that people will come to the Raj Bhawan and not that they would go inside it, said Rajasthan minister Pratap Khachariyawas on Sunday.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 26-07-2020 14:24 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 14:24 IST
Rajasthan Minister Pratap Khachariyawas speaking to the media on Sunday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had stated that people will come to the Raj Bhawan and not that they would go inside it, said Rajasthan minister Pratap Khachariyawas on Sunday. "The Chief Minister had said that people will come to Raj Bhawan. He didn't mean that people will go inside it. If even one pebble is thrown at the Governor, Chief Minister Gehlot will himself face it first, Rajasthan cabinet will face it, Rajasthan Police will face it," Khachariyawas told reporters.

Khachariyawas said governor Kalraj Mishra is not a BJP worker, but he is the head of the Rajasthan government. "It is our moral and legal right to go to the head's house to tell him of our problems, request him to protect law and demand our rights," he said.

Meanwhile, Congress MLAs performed yoga at Hotel Fairmont in Jaipur. Congress MLAs supporting Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot are staying at the hotel. The power struggle in Rajasthan had taken a new turn when the Governor had not heeded the request of the Congress government to convene a session of the state Assembly urgently.

Earlier, Rajasthan Governor's Secretariat had said that the state government had presented a proposal to convene the session of the Assembly at very short notice on the night of July 23. The paper was analysed and legal experts were consulted over it, it said. It said 21-day notice is required for the session to be called according to the normal procedures.

Gehlot had on Saturday said that the Congress party will approach the President and if required will also stage a protest outside the Prime Minister's residence in connection with the ongoing situation in Rajasthan. Chief Minister Gehlot's threat of suggesting a gherao (protest) of the Raj Bhavan is a clear violation of Section 124 of the IPC, said Rajasthan BJP in a memorandum submitted to Governor Kalraj Mishra on Saturday.

The BJP said it is an attempt by the Congress to put pressure on the Governor to issue a decision in their favour. The Congress has accused the BJP of indulging in horse-trading to bring down the Gehlot government. The BJP has rejected the allegations.(ANI)

