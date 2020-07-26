102 people arrested for breaking lockdown in North 24 Parganas's Barasat
The West Bengal police have arrested 102 people in Barasat district of North 24 Parganas for breaking the lockdown rules, police said.ANI | North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) | Updated: 26-07-2020 16:10 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 16:10 IST
The West Bengal police have arrested 102 people in Barasat district of North 24 Parganas for breaking the lockdown rules, police said. Barasat District Superintendent of Police Abhijit Bandyopadhyay said that most of them were not wearing face masks and were seen breaking the lockdown rules unnecessarily.
West Bengal is having two total lockdown days every week with the State government stating that it will announce the two lockdown days on the first working day of the week (Monday). This move is intended to break the chain of coronavirus in the state. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state is 56,377, including 19,391 active cases. While 35,654 people have cured/discharged/migrated, the death toll stands at 1,332. (ANI)
