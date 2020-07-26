Karnataka court issues summon against CM for violation of poll code
A court in Karnataka's Belagavi district has issued summons to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa in connection with a case of alleged violation of model code of conduct during the by-elections held last year. The court took cognisance of the offence "against the accused by name Mr B S Yediyurappa", the judge said rejecting the 'B' Report pertaining to the closure of the case.PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-07-2020 17:10 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 16:44 IST
A court in Karnataka's Belagavi district has issued summons to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa in connection with a case of alleged violation of model code of conduct during the by-elections held last year. The court also ordered registration of a criminal case and directed the Bengaluru police commissioner to issue summons against the Chief Minister 'returnable by September 1, 2020.' On November 23, during an election rally at Valmiki stadium in Gokak, Yediyurappa had while campaigning for the BJP candidate allegedly appealed to the Veerashaiva Lingayat community not to split votes.
Subsequently, a case was registered. Though the police had filed a closure report, the Principal Judicial Magistrate First Class in Gokak, Veeresh Kumar C K rejected it.
"In the present case, this court is very well convinced that there are sufficient materials in the 'B' final report to proceed against the accused and subject the accused for trial for the offence punishable under section 123(3) of Representation of People's Act and 171(F) of the IPC," it noted. The court took cognisance of the offence "against the accused by name Mr B S Yediyurappa", the judge said rejecting the 'B' Report pertaining to the closure of the case.
- READ MORE ON:
- BS Yediyurappa
- Belagavi
- Karnataka
- Gokak
- Bengaluru
- Veerashaiva
- Lingayat
- BJP
ALSO READ
Karnataka mulls ban on cow slaughter, beef consumption
Karnataka CM goes into self-isolation after staff at official residence test COVID-19 positive
BJP govt in Karnataka to bring back anti-cow slaughter law
COVID-19: Total lockdown in Bengaluru urban, rural from July 14 to 22
Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair, accused in Thiruvananthapuram gold smuggling case, arrested by NIA in Bengaluru: official sources.