Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajasthan's Chief Secretary, DGP meet Guv Kalraj Mishra at Raj Bhawan

Rajasthan Chief Secretary, Rajeeva Swarup and Director General of Police (DGP) Bhupendra Yadav met Governor Kalraj Mishra at Raj Bhawan on Sunday.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 26-07-2020 23:32 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 23:32 IST
Rajasthan's Chief Secretary, DGP meet Guv Kalraj Mishra at Raj Bhawan
Visuals from the meeting between Rajasthan Governor, Chief Secretary and DGP in Raj Bhawan on Sunday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan Chief Secretary, Rajeeva Swarup and Director General of Police (DGP) Bhupendra Yadav met Governor Kalraj Mishra at Raj Bhawan on Sunday. The meeting between the trio was held as the political crisis continues to worsen in the state due to the tussle between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy, Sachin Pilot.

Gehlot has been alleging that the BJP is behind the efforts to topple the Congress-led government in Rajasthan. The power struggle in Rajasthan had taken a new turn when the Governor had not heeded the request of the Congress government to convene a session of the state Assembly urgently.

Earlier, Rajasthan Governor's Secretariat had said that the state government had presented a proposal to convene an Assembly session at very short notice on the night of July 23. The paper was analysed and legal experts were consulted over it, it said. The proposal also said a "21-day notice is required for the session to be called" according to the normal procedures.

Gehlot on Saturday had said that the Congress party will approach the President and if required will also stage a protest outside the Prime Minister's residence in connection with the ongoing situation in Rajasthan. His threat of suggesting a gherao (protest) of the Raj Bhavan is a clear violation of Section 124 of the IPC, said Rajasthan BJP in a memorandum submitted to the Governor on Saturday.

The BJP said it is an attempt by the Congress to put pressure on the Governor to issue a decision in their favour. "We will hold a meeting tomorrow at 11 am at Fairmont Hotel in Jaipur, before launching our nationwide Online Campaign "Speak Up for Democracy. CM Ashok Gehlot and State Congress In-charge Avinash Pande will also be present in the meeting," Mahesh Joshi, Congress Chief Whip said.

The Congress has accused the BJP of indulging in horse-trading to bring down the Gehlot government. The BJP has rejected the allegations. (ANI)

TRENDING

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Entertainment News Roundup: Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: from romance to rancor; Norway quarantine is no obstacle for secret agent Ethan Hunt and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

North Korea puts Kaesong city under lockdown over virus concerns

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

Videos

Latest News

Report: Coyotes GM Chayka terminates contract

John Chayka has terminated his contract as general manager of the Arizona Coyotes, TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reported Sunday. Per LeBrun, assistant general manager Steve Sullivan has been named interim GM after Chayka reportedly made...

Self-exiled Belarus presidential contender pins hopes on new 'Joan of Arc'

A presidential contender who says he fled Belarus because he feared for his freedom and custody of his children has told Reuters the countrys opposition is pinning its hopes on a candidate he characterised as a latter-day Joan of Arc.Valery...

Witness: Driver gunned down armed protester in Texas capital

A protester who was apparently armed with a rifle at a demonstration against police violence in the Texas capital was shot and killed after a witness says he approached a vehicle that had driven through the crowd and the driver opened fire....

Some US police resist enforcing coronavirus mask mandates

Lang Holland, the chief of police in tiny Marshall, Arkansas, said he thinks the threat of the coronavirus has been overstated and only wears a face mask if hes inside a business that requires them. He doesnt make his officers wear them eit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020