Rajasthan's Chief Secretary, DGP meet Guv Kalraj Mishra at Raj Bhawan

Rajasthan Chief Secretary, Rajeeva Swarup and Director General of Police (DGP) Bhupendra Yadav met Governor Kalraj Mishra at Raj Bhawan on Sunday. The meeting between the trio was held as the political crisis continues to worsen in the state due to the tussle between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy, Sachin Pilot.

Gehlot has been alleging that the BJP is behind the efforts to topple the Congress-led government in Rajasthan. The power struggle in Rajasthan had taken a new turn when the Governor had not heeded the request of the Congress government to convene a session of the state Assembly urgently.

Earlier, Rajasthan Governor's Secretariat had said that the state government had presented a proposal to convene an Assembly session at very short notice on the night of July 23. The paper was analysed and legal experts were consulted over it, it said. The proposal also said a "21-day notice is required for the session to be called" according to the normal procedures.

Gehlot on Saturday had said that the Congress party will approach the President and if required will also stage a protest outside the Prime Minister's residence in connection with the ongoing situation in Rajasthan. His threat of suggesting a gherao (protest) of the Raj Bhavan is a clear violation of Section 124 of the IPC, said Rajasthan BJP in a memorandum submitted to the Governor on Saturday.

The BJP said it is an attempt by the Congress to put pressure on the Governor to issue a decision in their favour. "We will hold a meeting tomorrow at 11 am at Fairmont Hotel in Jaipur, before launching our nationwide Online Campaign "Speak Up for Democracy. CM Ashok Gehlot and State Congress In-charge Avinash Pande will also be present in the meeting," Mahesh Joshi, Congress Chief Whip said.

The Congress has accused the BJP of indulging in horse-trading to bring down the Gehlot government. The BJP has rejected the allegations. (ANI)