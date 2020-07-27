Left Menu
CRPF is at forefront of keeping our nation safe: PM Modi

On the 82nd Raising Day of Central Reserve Police Force, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended greetings to its personnel.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2020 10:25 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 10:25 IST
CRPF is at forefront of keeping our nation safe: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

On the 82nd Raising Day of Central Reserve Police Force, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended greetings to its personnel. Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister said that CRPF is at the forefront of keeping our nation safe.

"Greetings to all @crpfindia personnel on the 82nd Raising Day of this outstanding Force. CRPF is at the forefront of keeping our nation safe. The courage and professionalism of this force are widely admired. May the CRPF achieve even greater heights in the coming years," he said in a tweet. Extending wishes on the occasion, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu said that CRPF is synonymous with the dedication and commitment towards duty and national security.

"The Peacekeepers to the Nation, @crpfindia is celebrating its 82 Raising Day. CRPF is synonymous with the dedication and commitment towards duty and national security. I congratulate the personnel and their families on this occasion," Naidu tweeted. The CRPF came into existence as Crown Representative's Police on July 27, 1939. It became the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on the enactment of the CRPF Act on December 28, 1949. It has completed 80 years of glorious history. CRPF has the mandate to secure internal security scenario of the country. (ANI)

