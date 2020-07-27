COVID death curve flattened in Delhi: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that the COVID-19 death curve in the national capital has flattened after deaths went down by 44 per cent in June. He said the figure needs to go down further to zero. "Delhi flattens the death curve, Covid deaths down 44 per cent in June. Personally, this has been my most important mission from the beginning of the pandemic. We will not get complacent even now. This figure needs to come down to ZERO," said the Chief Minister in a tweet on Monday morning.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital is 1,30,606, including 11,904 active cases. While 11,48,75 people have been cured/discharged/migrated, the death toll stands at 3,827. India's COVID tally on Monday crossed 14 lakh mark with the highest single-day spike of 49,931 cases, and 708 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The total COVID-19 cases stand at 14,35,453, including 4,85,114 active cases, 9,17,568 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 32,771 deaths, it added. (ANI)