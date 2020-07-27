Left Menu
Development News Edition

Telangana reports 1,473 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths

As many as 1,473 COVID-19 cases, eight deaths and 774 recoveries were reported from Telangana in the last 24 hours, the state government informed on Monday.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 27-07-2020 16:07 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 16:03 IST
Telangana reports 1,473 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

As many as 1,473 COVID-19 cases, eight deaths and 774 recoveries were reported from Telangana in the last 24 hours, the state government informed on Monday. With 1,473 new cases, the total COVID-19 count in the state has reached 55,532 including 12,955 active cases. While 42,106 recoveries have been reported in the state so far, the death toll stands at 471. A total of 9,817 samples were tested, it added.

India's COVID tally on Monday crossed the 14-lakh mark with the highest single-day spike of 49,931 cases, and 708 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The total COVID-19 cases stand at 14,35,453, including 4,85,114 active cases, 9,17,568 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 32,771 deaths, it added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Jeanne Baret – Google doodle on 280th birthday of first woman who circumnavigated the globe

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

SC reserves order on PIL to transfer PM CARES contributions to disaster relief fund

The Supreme Court on Monday reserved its order on a public interest litigation PIL seeking directions to transfer the contributions made to the PM CARES Fund to the National Disaster Relief Fund NDRF. A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan...

Expose Maha govt's 'failure': Nadda to state BJP cadre

BJP president J P Nadda on Monday asked the Maharashtra party unit to strengthen its IT cell and expose the Uddhav Thackeray-led state governments failure. In a virtual address from Delhi, Nadda addressed a web meeting of the state BJP unit...

Ind-AS 116 amendment useful for lessees with large number of leases: ICAI

Chartered accountants apex body ICAI on Monday said the amendment to the Ind-AS 116 would be useful for lessees having a large number of leases while accounting for COVID-19-related rent concessions. The corporate affairs ministry has amend...

Ryanair will not cut UK-Spain flights after 'panicked' British quarantine move

Ryanair has no plans to reduce capacity to Spain after the British government advised against non-essential travel to the country due to COVID-19, a move Group Chief Executive Michael OLeary called a badly managed over-reaction.Britain on S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020