Left Menu
Development News Edition

DIARY-Political and General News Events from July 27

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, July 31 VALPARAISO, Chile - Chile's President Sebastian Pinera delivers the annual state of the nation address. HANOI - Vietnam hosts 53rd ASEAN Ministerial Meeting and Related Meetings (to August 5).

Reuters | Updated: 27-07-2020 17:33 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 17:28 IST
DIARY-Political and General News Events from July 27

For other diaries, please see:

Political and General News Top Economic Events

Emerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt Auctions

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington

---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- MONDAY, JULY 27

** WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper host Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne and Defence Minister Linda Reynolds for Australia-U.S. ministerial consultations at State Department (to July 28). ** CAIRO, Egypt - Egypt's foreign minister, Sameh Shoukry, is scheduled to hold a joint-news conference with his Saudi Arabian counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, in Cairo - 0900 GMT.

** ANKARA - Turkey's foreign minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu, meets his Spanish counterpart Arancha Gonzalez Laya and they hold a joint news conference - 0915 GMT. ** ATHENS – Greece's foreign affairs minister, Nikos Dendias, will meet Bulgarian Deputy Prime Minister for Judicial Reform and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ekaterina Zakharieva in Athens on Monday – 0845 GMT.

NAIROBI - Kenya president Kenyatta meets county governors on COVID-19 response plans, measures to take in response to surging cases. MANILA - Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte delivers state of the nation address. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JULY 28

GLOBAL - World Hepatitis Day. GLOBAL – 106th anniversary of the beginning of World War 1.

PERU - 199th anniversary of independence. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, JULY 29 BRUSSELS - European Commission Vice-President Margaritis Schinas presents the EU's pharmaceutical strategy in Brussels. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, July 31 VALPARAISO, Chile - Chile's President Sebastian Pinera delivers the annual state of the nation address.

HANOI - Vietnam hosts 53rd ASEAN Ministerial Meeting and Related Meetings (to August 5). - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, AUGUST 1

PENANG, Malaysia - APEC Third Senior Officials' Meeting (SOM3) and Related Meetings (to Aug. 15). GLOBAL - World Breastfeeding Week (to Aug. 7).

WARSAW - Poland marks 76th anniversary of its war-time Warsaw Uprising against the Nazi occupation. CHINA – 93rd founding anniversary of the People's Liberation Army. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 5 SRI LANKA - Sri Lankan Parliament election.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, AUGUST 6 MANILA - Philippines' finance minister, Carlos Dominguez, attends an online economic forum to discuss the impact of COVID-19 and economic outlook for the second half - 0700 GMT.

HIROSHIMA, Japan - Hiroshima Commemorations 75th Anniversary of 1945 nuclear attacks. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, AUGUST 9 NAGASAKI, Japan - Nagasaki Commemorations 75th Anniversary of 1945 nuclear attacks.

BELARUS – Belarus Presidential Election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, AUGUST 11 LILONGWE - Rwandan President Paul Kagame to visit Malawi to hold bilateral talks with Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera (to Aug.12)

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 12 GLOBAL - International Youth Day. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, AUGUST 14 PAKISTAN – 73rd anniversary of Pakistan independence from British rule. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, AUGUST 15

JAPAN – 75th anniversary of country's surrender in World War Two. INDIA – 73rd anniversary of Indian Independence from British rule.

LIECHTENSTEIN - 214th Anniversary of Independence. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 19 GLOBAL - World Humanitarian Day.

MOSCOW – 28th anniversary of the failed Soviet coup against Mikhail Gorbachev which accelerated the collapse of the Soviet Union. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, AUGUST 21 SYRIA – 7th anniversary of nerve gas attack which killed hundreds of people in rebel-held neighborhoods on the edge of Damascus. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, AUGUST 22 HANOI, Vietnam - 52nd ASEAN Economic Ministers' Meeting (AEM 52) (to Aug 29). HANOI - Vietnam hosts 9th Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Ministerial Meeting.

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, AUGUST 23 BALTIC WAY – 31st anniversary of the Baltic Way, a human chain of people in 1989 stretching from Vilnius to Tallinn to mark solidarity in the struggle for independence from the Soviet Union. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, AUGUST 24 POLAND - Poland marks the 31st anniversary of the creation of the first post-Communist government in 1989.

UKRAINE – 29th Anniversary of Independence. WASHINGTON – 208th anniversary of the Burning of Washington, including the White House and the U.S. Capitol building, by the British troops during the War of 1812. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, AUGUST 25

URUGUAY - Uruguay's Independence Day. PARIS – 76th anniversary of the liberation of Paris from Nazi occupation in the Second World War. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, AUGUST 27 BERLIN - Informal meeting of EU foreign affairs ministers – Gymnich (to Aug. 28).

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, AUGUST 30 MONTENEGRO – Montenegrin Assembly election. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 1 MEXICO CITY - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador holds his second state of the union address. BRUSSELS - EU Commissioner for internal market Thierry Breton speaks in an online interview with Politico Europe - 0630 GMT.

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 6 BOLIVIA - Presidential election.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 8

BRUSSELS - Brussels Economic Forum (by videoconference) - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 11 BRUSSELSEU Informal meeting of economic and financial affairs ministers (to Sept. 12). - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 14

VIENNA – United Nations IAEA, Board of Governors meeting (to Sept. 18). LEIPZIG - The German EU presidency hosts an EU-China Summit - 0730 GMT. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 19 New ZealandNew Zealand House of Representatives election. New Zealand – Referendum election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 21 BRUSSELS - EU ministers responsible for trade hold informal meeting in Berlin to discuss current trade topics from transatlantic relations to the World Trade Organization. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 22 NEW YORK CITY - World leaders take part in 75th annual U.N. General Assembly high-level debate (to September 28). BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 24 BRUSSELSEU Foreign Affairs Council meeting.

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event. For Technical Issues Please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx

TRENDING

Jeanne Baret – Google doodle on 280th birthday of first woman who circumnavigated the globe

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Citing his own weight battle, PM urges Britain to get fit

Prime Minister Boris Johnson used his struggle with his own weight on Monday to urge the British to get fitter and tackle widespread obesity that could heighten coronavirus risks. New government measures to help people shed weight include b...

Cat tests positive for coronavirus in England

A pet cat has tested positive in England for the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19, the government said on Monday in the first confirmed case of an animal being infected with the virus in Britain. The British environment ministry said al...

Singapore's rulers must accept more robust political challenges - PM

Singapores ruling party must open up to much greater debate of its policies and future plans, its prime minister said on Monday, after an election in which the opposition made historic inroads into its unbroken grip on power. Lee Hsien Loon...

Avra Laboratories gets CDSCO nod to make Favipiravir API

Hyderabad, Jul 27 PTI Avra Laboratories Pvt Ltd,a city based pharma company, has been granted regulatory approval by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation CDSCO to manufacture and marketFavipiravir API, which will help patients su...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020