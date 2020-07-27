MP govt to hold first virtual cabinet meeting on Tuesday after CM tested COVID-19 positive

The Madhya Pradesh government will hold the first virtual cabinet meeting on Tuesday after Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state minister Arvind Bhadoria tested positive for COVID-19. Chouhan is currently admitted in Chirayu Hospital. He tested COVID-19 positive on Saturday.

On Sunday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister had reviewed the COVID-19 situation and the government's measures to combat the pandemic in the state through video conferencing. The Chief Minister had said, "For effectively curtailing the COVID-19 spread, it is extremely important to seek the cooperation of public and social service institutions." (ANI)