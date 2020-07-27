Expecting decision on extending lockdown from Govt by today or tomorrow: Thiruvananthapuram Mayor
A decision on the extension of lockdown in Thiruvananthapuram corporation to be taken by today or tomorrow (Tuesday), said Thiruvananthapuram Mayor K Sreekumar said here on Monday. "We would be expecting a decision on the extension of lockdown by today or tomorrow. At present, the lockdown is imposed till July 28. The Chief Minister had already made clear after an all-party meeting that state is not preferring complete lockdown," he said here while speaking to media.
"In Thiruvananthapuram city also, we are planning to divide areas into clusters and containment zones accordingly. Seven corporation councilors tested positive in the antigen test. Now the result from the National Institute of Virology has come and all of them are negative. Corporation has asked all councilors and employees engaged in COVID duties to undergo COVID-19 test," the Mayor said. Sreekumar further expressed relief after there was a 'fall' in positive cases in the corporation.
"Yesterday's report shows a dip in positive cases which is a relief. Now we are concentrating on conducting maximum tests including Poonthura. We are also taking actions to ensure that people maintain social distancing," he said. With regard to his COVID-19 test, the Mayor said that he was detected negative for the virus.
"My test result also came back negative. As a person, who is daily involved in COVID-related activities, I am undergoing a test once in 10 days. I have already taken 10 tests and all are negative," he added. As per the Union Health Ministry, Kerala has a total of 19,025 COVID-19 cases in the state, as of Monday. (ANI)
