Family pays tribute to Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on fifth death anniversary in Rameswaram

The family members of former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, along with the Ramanathapuram district collector, paid floral tributes to Dr Kalam on his fifth death anniversary on Monday at the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam National Memorial in Peikarumbu.

ANI | Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 27-07-2020 20:18 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 20:18 IST
Visual from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam National Memorial, Peikarumbu in Rameshwaram (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The family members of former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, along with the Ramanathapuram district collector, paid floral tributes to Dr Kalam on his fifth death anniversary on Monday at the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam National Memorial in Peikarumbu. Dr Kalam's family members and Rameswaram Muslim Jamath members offered prayers according to Muslim religious rites at Kalam Memorial.

"We are conducting all the programmes on behalf of the Kalam International Foundation to bring his ambition towards the youth," said Dr Kalam's nephew APJ Saleem. "Former President Dr Kalam was an example to all. His life is a role model for today's youth. The youth should follow his path for achievements. His memorial at Peikarumbu is being specially maintained by the DRDO under the guidance of the Central and state governments. So far 95 lakh visitors have visited the Kalam Memorial. We will honour his fame on his fifth death anniversary," said District Collector Veera Raghava Rao.

Known as the 'Missile Man of India', Dr APJ Abdul Kalam contributed not only to science but also served as the 11th President of India and was widely regarded as the 'People's President'. As an aerospace scientist, Kalam worked with India's two major space research organisations--Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

His most significant works include the development of the Indian ballistic missile and launch vehicle technology. He played a central role in one of India's most important nuclear tests, Pokhran-II. For his work in science and politics, the People's President was awarded India's highest civilian honour -- Bharat Ratna. (ANI)

