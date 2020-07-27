Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: No state-wide lockdown in Kerala, says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

A special Cabinet meeting held in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday decided not to impose a complete state-wide lockdown in Kerala considering the common opinion evolved during meetings at various levels including with opposition parties.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 27-07-2020 21:27 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 21:27 IST
COVID-19: No state-wide lockdown in Kerala, says CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A special Cabinet meeting held in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday decided not to impose a complete state-wide lockdown in Kerala considering the common opinion evolved during meetings at various levels including with opposition parties. "Various discussions were held regarding the COVID-19 situation in the state including with political parties and health experts. A common opinion was evolved that a complete state-wide lockdown should not be imposed now but stringent preventive measures should be put in place in clusters. Based on it, the government has decided not to impose a complete lockdown in the state," said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The Cabinet meeting which was for the first time held through video conferencing decided to put in place stringent measures to contain COVID-19 in areas designated as critical containment zone instead of a total lockdown in the state. In the all-party meeting held last week, most of the political parties including the Congress and the BJP had opposed implementing a complete lockdown in the state.

The Chief Minister said the Cabinet also decided to recommend the Governor to promulgate an ordinance to extend the passing of the Finance Bill for 2020-21. "The situation raised as the government had cancelled the Assembly on July 27 owing to surge in COVID-19 cases," said Chief Minister. Two deaths and 702 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Kerala on Monday. The total number of cases in the state is now 19,727. There are 495 COVID-19 hotspots in the state, the government informed. (ANI)

TRENDING

Jeanne Baret – Google doodle on 280th birthday of first woman who circumnavigated the globe

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

DU exam: Lockdown, long distance from home deterring many students from utilising Common Service Centres

Many Delhi University students have expressed their inability to utilise Common Service Centres for taking online open book examinations, citing the coronavirus-induced lockdown and that these facilities were far away from their homes. Some...

Qualcomm Quick Charge 5 takes 5 minutes to charge phones' battery from 0-50 pct

Qualcomm on Monday announced the launch of Quick Charge 5, the worlds fastest commercial charging solution for Android devices that charges devices from 0 to 50 percent battery power in just five minutes, up to four times faster than the pr...

Delhi records 613 fresh cases, lowest in two months

The national capital recorded 613 fresh coronavirus cases on Monday, the lowest in the last two months, and its recovery rate jumped to 88 per cent, but Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged the people not to be complacent and asked them to ...

We welcome Rafale aircraft, but there are issues in way contract handled: Cong

The Congress on Monday welcomed the Rafale aircraft in the country, saying the party has nothing against the fighter jet, but reiterated there were issues in the way the contract was handledThere is no issue with the Rafale aircraft. The Ra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020