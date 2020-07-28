Six COVID-19 patients booked for not wearing masks in Maharashtra isolation centre

Six COVID-19 patients were booked here on Monday after a video of the patients playing football without wearing face masks went viral. Kolhapur district administration has registered an FIR against the patients who were playing without masks in an isolation centre.

Meanwhile, 227 deaths and 7,924 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Maharashtra on Monday, taking the total tally in the state to 3,83,723. India's COVID-19 tally on crossed the 14-lakh mark with the spike of 49,931 cases, and 708 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The total number of coronavirus cases stand at 14,35,453, including 4,85,114 active cases, 9,17,568 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 32,771 deaths. (ANI)