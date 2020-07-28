Decide on representation seeking closure of Delhi mall's rear entrance: HC

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed the authorities concerned to decide the representation of a petitioner seeking directions to close the rear entrance of the liquor shops in Shahara's Cross River Mall claiming it is causing problems for residents as buyers start drinking on spot. A division bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan directed the authorities concerned to decide the representation of petitioner as accordance with the law and giving adequate opportunities of being heard to parties concerned.

With these directions, the court disposed of the petition filed by Akhil Bhartiya Muslim Vikas Munch through advocates Sitab Ali Chaudhary, Gufranali, and Mahtab Ali. The petitioner said that wine shops in Cross River Mall were creating more problems for the residence as buyers started drinking outside the shops on road annexed to the rear entrance and it leads to increase crimes in the area.

The plea mentioned that a complaint was filed in the Delhi Police on November 10, 2018, in order to address the situation and nuisance caused thereby which lead to criminal incidents. It said that the Delhi Police had requested the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to close the rear entrance of the liquor shops and accordingly, it was closed.

"Delhi Police admitted that the ingress and egress to these wine shops is also a security hazard as security check has to be provided on all the entry points -- outside of each wine shop, instead of at the main gate," the plea said. "Further, selling of wine is not the duty of the police but of the shop owners. Now, even duty of the police will increase to provide security on all the entrances of said wine shops plus two other entrances at the main gate of the said Mall," it added.

However, the plea said that DDA on June 23, withdrew the direction for the closing of the back entrance of eight wine shops and allowed them to open the back entrance. (ANI)