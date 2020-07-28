Left Menu
Development News Edition

Court asks Centre to re-examine decision to shift NIT to Sumari

The Uttarakhand High Court has asked the Centre to re-examine its plan to set up a permanent campus of the National Institute of Technology in Sumari in Pauri district, saying the decision "suffers from the vice of irrationality".

PTI | Nainital | Updated: 28-07-2020 16:25 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 16:22 IST
Court asks Centre to re-examine decision to shift NIT to Sumari
Representative image

The Uttarakhand High Court has asked the Centre to re-examine its plan to set up a permanent campus of the National Institute of Technology in Sumari in Pauri district, saying the decision "suffers from the vice of irrationality". A PIL has raised objection to the selection of the site, saying Sumari is vulnerable to natural disasters like landslides and earthquakes and will not be fit for a permanent NIT campus.

"The government must examine that this location would not, in any manner, endanger the life and safety of students, faculty and staff of NIT, residential or otherwise. A considered decision should be made on whether the permanent campus of NIT, Uttarakhand, should still be located at Sumari, or should be shifted elsewhere within the State of Uttarakhand," the court said Monday. The court directed the central government to seek expert opinion on the matter and re-examine the location of the permanent campus in Sumari.

Saying that the decision suffers from the "vice of irrationality, unreasonableness and arbitrariness and falls foul of Article 14 of the Constitution of India", Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice RC Khulbe gave the government four months to decide. The temporary campus of the NIT in Srinagar, from where the proposed site for the permanent campus is 15 km, is divided into two segments, unconnected internally. The students had to use the national highway to travel from one segment to another. In October 2018, two young under-graduate girl students became the victims of a hit-and-run accident on the highway, while walking to attend classes.

This led to protests by students and the government began looking for a permanent campus. The foundation stone for the permanent campus was laid in 2019..

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

HDFC Bank declines over 3 pc as Aditya Puri sells shares

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

GDP growth to lose momentum from Q3: Oxford Economics

Global forecasting firm Oxford Economics on Tuesday said it expects Indias GDP growth to lose momentum from late third quarter October-December of the current fiscal as the push from the initial reopening fades. It further said India fares ...

PMK seeks PM's intervention in implementing OBC quota for med seats

NDA constituent PMK on Tuesday sought Prime Minister Narendra Modis intervention in ensuring implementaion of OBC reservation in medical admissions, saying the PM himself hailed from this category and was being looked up as their representa...

Elgar Parishad case: NIA opposes Sudha Bharadwaj's bail plea

The National Investigation Agency NIA told Bombay High Court on Tuesday it strongly opposed the plea filed by activist and lawyer Sudha Bharadwaj seeking interim bail on health grounds. Bharadwaj is an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Koregaon...

McDonald's facing bumpy recovery, 2Q sales down 30%

Business did improve for McDonalds throughout the second quarter as restrictions lifted across the globe, but the fast food giant faces a bumpy and expensive recovery. Of the chains 39,000 restaurants worldwide, 96 are now open, compared ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020