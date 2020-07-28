Left Menu
Development News Edition

Yemeni blogger jailed by Saudi court for supporting equal gay rights -group

Reuters | Updated: 28-07-2020 18:21 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 18:17 IST
Yemeni blogger jailed by Saudi court for supporting equal gay rights -group
Representative image

A Saudi court has sentenced a Yemeni blogger to 10 months in prison, a fine of 10,000 riyals ($2,600) and deportation for a social media post supporting equal rights for people in same sex relationships, according to Human Rights Watch (HRW). The group said Mohamad al-Bokari fled Yemen in June 2019 and was living as an undocumented migrant in Saudi Arabia when he was arrested on April 8 for a Twitter video that drew online condemnation from Saudis and calls for his arrest.

In the video, seen by Reuters, Bokari was asked by one of his Twitter followers for his view of same-sex relations, to which he replied, "Everyone has rights and should be able to practice them freely, including gay people." In a statement to Saudi-owned Al Arabiya confirming Bokari's arrest, the spokesman for Riyadh's police department said in April that the video contained "sexual references" which "violate public order and morals".

Bokari was charged with violating public morality, "promoting homosexuality online" and "imitating women," said HRW, adding it showed authorities discriminated against Bokari for his "perceived sexual orientation and gender expression." A Reuters request for comment to Saudi Arabia's government media office went unanswered.

Bokari was sentenced on July 20 and has 30 days from that date to appeal. Saudi Arabia has no codified legal system and no laws regarding sexual orientation or gender identity. Judges have convicted people for "immorality", having sexual relations outside of marriage, and homosexual sex. ($1 = 3.7506 riyals)

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

Venezuela's 'shadow opposition' scrambles to find candidates for election

When a Venezuelan political party asked union leader Henry Arias to run for congress on a platform opposing President Nicolas Maduro, Arias quickly responded that the party in question didnt actually represent the opposition - and turned th...

PM Modi and PM Jugnauth to inaugurate Supreme Court building of Mauritius

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Jugnauth will jointly inaugurate the new Supreme Court building of Mauritius on Thursday, July 30, 2020. The inauguration is scheduled to take place through video-conf...

Vikas Dubey encounter: SC rejects pleas seeking removal of ex-DGP from inquiry commission

The Supreme Court Tuesday dismissed the pleas seeking removal of former Director General of Police DGP of Uttar Pradesh K L Gupta from the 3-member inquiry commission set up to probe the killing of gangster Vikas Dubey in police encounter. ...

Elgar Parishad case: HC allows kin to meet Varavara Rao

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday permitted family members of poet Varavara Rao to meet him at Mumbais Nanavati Hospital where the 81-year-old is undergoing treatment for COVID-19. A bench of Justices RD Dhanuka and VG Bisht granted permissi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020