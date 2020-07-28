Only 700 cases reported on highest single-day COVID testing in Mumbai: Aaditya Thackeray

Only 700 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Mumbai today that too with the highest single-day testing till date, said Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday. He said a total of 8,776 coronavirus tests were conducted today, out of which only 700 tests were found positive in the financial capital.

Thackeray described it as a "major relief" after three months. "The good news: Only 700 cases today in Mumbai and that too with the highest testing till date in Mumbai in a single day (8,776).This is chase the virus in full capacity. A major relief after three months," said Thackeray, in a tweet, on Tuesday.

"Caution: Don't let the guard down! Don't let your mask down! Only get numbers down," he added. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the active cases in Maharashtra stand at 1,47,896, cured/discharged/migrated is 2,21,944 and the death toll stands at 13,883. (ANI)