Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hong Kong University sacks veteran democracy activist

The officials said the vote was illegal and potentially violated a new, sweeping national security law that many fear will erode freedoms in the semi-autonomous city, including those of the media and academia. In a statement on Tuesday, the Hong Kong Liaison Office, Beijing's main representation in the city, said Tai's sacking was "just an act of punishing evil, promoting good and conforming to the people’s will".

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 28-07-2020 20:44 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 20:32 IST
Hong Kong University sacks veteran democracy activist
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The University of Hong Kong (HKU) on Tuesday sacked veteran pro-democracy activist Benny Tai from his tenured position as an associate professor of law, a move he called "the end of academic freedom" in the Chinese-ruled city.

Tai was a leading figure in Hong Kong's 2014 "Umbrella" protests, which paralysed the city for 79 days as demonstrators occupied main roads demanding greater democracy. He was sentenced to 16 months in prison last year for two public nuisance offences, but released on bail pending an appeal - a conviction that prompted HKU to begin reviewing his position.

Tuesday's decision by the governing council reversed an earlier decision by the university senate that there were not enough grounds for a dismissal. "It marks the end of academic freedom in Hong Kong," Tai said on Facebook. "Academic institutions in Hong Kong cannot protect their members from internal and outside interferences."

Tai was also singled out by Beijing officials this month for his role in helping organize an unofficial primary vote for the opposition pro-democracy camp to select candidates for elections to the city legislature. The officials said the vote was illegal and potentially violated a new, sweeping national security law that many fear will erode freedoms in the semi-autonomous city, including those of the media and academia.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Hong Kong Liaison Office, Beijing's main representation in the city, said Tai's sacking was "just an act of punishing evil, promoting good and conforming to the people's will". The said Tai's words and deeds "have severely intensified social conflicts in Hong Kong and poisoned Hong Kong's political environment".

Beijing and the Hong Kong government have said the law will not affect rights and freedoms, and that it is needed to plug security loopholes. HKU said in a statement that its council had resolved a personnel issue" following a "lengthy", "stringent" and "impartial" process, without naming Tai.

The university could not be reached for comment outside business hours.

TRENDING

Train cancelled due to lockdown in Bengal

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 death toll in West Bengal rises to 1,449 with 38 fatalities; cases rise to 62,964 after 2,134 test positive: Health dept.

COVID-19 death toll in West Bengal rises to 1,449 with 38 fatalities cases rise to 62,964 after 2,134 test positive Health dept....

Maha: Hotelier, six family members booked for harassing woman

A case has been registered against a hotelier and six of his family members for allegedly harassing his wife in suburban Amboli here, police said on Tuesday. As per the complaint, the victim had married the hotelier in 2007 and the couple h...

Baseball-Four more Marlins players test positive for COVID-19 - reports

Four additional Miami Marlins players have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases within the Major League Baseball club to 17 over the last five days, according to multiple reports on Tuesday. The Marlins, who open...

US STOCKS-Wall St slips as tough stimulus talks loom; 3M, McDonald's disappoint

U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday as lawmakers geared up for grueling talks over a coronavirus aid plan, with the blue-chip Dow index weighed down by 3M and McDonalds shares after the companies reported quarterly profits that missed estimates. In...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020