Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jharkhand: Police official accused of slapping woman to be booked

After the order of Chief Minister Hemant Soren in the case related to the slapping of a woman by a police officer in Sahibganj district's Barhait police station, the investigation report of police station in-charge has come where it has been directed that the accused inspector be booked.

ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 28-07-2020 23:53 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 23:53 IST
Jharkhand: Police official accused of slapping woman to be booked
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

After the order of Chief Minister Hemant Soren in the case related to the slapping of a woman by a police officer in Sahibganj district's Barhait police station, the investigation report of police station in-charge has come where it has been directed that the accused inspector be booked. "Based on the report, it has been directed to register a criminal case against accused inspector Harish Pathak and arrange a speedy trial for the same. Jharkhand Police is always with the public and with the public," Jharkhand DGP MV Rao said.

DGP Rao further said, "The CM took cognisance of the matter and the concerned officer was suspended. A team under the supervision of Deputy Superintendent was formed to investigate the matter. We have just received the investigation report. In light of it, we have decided to register criminal case against the officer. Indecent gestures/behaviour towards women or teasing will be dealt with seriously. Whoever commits it, will face the law and stringent action." The video showed a woman who was slapped and abused by the SHO at Barhait police station.

The woman was reportedly from the Dalit community and was at the police station in a case related to love marriage. (ANI)

TRENDING

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

Relatives will be allowed to see bodies of suspected COVID patients: Bengal CM

The West Bengal government has decided to allow family members to see the body of a suspected COVID-19 patient before it was disposed of without waiting for the test results to come, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Tuesday. The decis...

Assam reports 1,371 new COVID-19 cases; two more deaths

Assam recorded 1,371 more COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the total to 34,947 as two more people succumbed to the disease in the state, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. The state now has 8,238 active case of the infection, he twe...

2,134 new COVID-19 cases reported in West Bengal

As many as 2,134 new COVID-19 cases were reported in West Bengal today, according to the State Health Department. With 2,134 new cases of coronavirus, the total number of cases stands at 62,964 including 19,493 active cases, 42,022 discharg...

12-year-old charged in fatal shooting of Texas woman

A 12-year-old boy was arrested and charged in the fatal shooting of a 51-year-old woman in suburban Houston. Sharon Hawkins was found Saturday with multiple gunshot wounds in a bedroom at an apartment complex in the Greater Greenspoint area...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020