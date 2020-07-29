Central Vista project: SC allows filing appeal against environmental clearances in NGT

The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed the filing of an appeal challenging the environmental clearances for the Centre's Rs 20,000 crores Central Vista project in the National Green Tribunal (NGT). A bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar allowed senior lawyer Shyam Divan, who was appearing for an intervenor, to file an appeal in the NGT.

"We will first decide land-use issue here in the Supreme Court and after that, if the question on environmental clearance remains, then the NGT can look into it," the bench said. The apex court was hearing a petition filed by Rajeev Suri against the Rs 20,000 crores project for the redevelopment of the Central Vista in the national capital.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said that the petitioners, need to note that they are not dealing with private industry. "This project deals with the national interest. There are verdicts which state that issues of public law like here cannot be raised by public-spirited individuals," he said. Advocate Shikhil Suri, appearing for the petitioner, said that they had filed a challenge to the environment clearance granted in 2020. Shikhil said that the Central Vista project covering approximately an area of 86 acres of land in Lutyens' zone, is a "brash move" and will "deprive the people of enjoying open and green spaces".

He further said that the challenge raises a fundamental question of whether the environmental clearance will be for only the new Parliament building or the entire Central vista project. Thereafter, the top court posted the matter for further hearing after two weeks.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had refused to stay the Central Vista project and sought a detailed response from the Central government on the plea.