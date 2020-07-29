Left Menu
Development News Edition

Top London law firm reveals retention gap for Black, minority ethnic lawyers

Allen & Overy (A&O), one of Britain's top law firms, said on Wednesday Black lawyers left its London office almost two-and-a-half years before their white peers, as it pledged to publish an annual "stay gap" to improve staff diversity. The legal practice said the retention gap, which saw Black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) lawyers as a whole leaving an average seven months earlier than white counterparts, was troubling for both the firm and the sector.

Reuters | Updated: 29-07-2020 19:05 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 19:05 IST
Top London law firm reveals retention gap for Black, minority ethnic lawyers

Allen & Overy (A&O), one of Britain's top law firms, said on Wednesday Black lawyers left its London office almost two-and-a-half years before their white peers, as it pledged to publish an annual "stay gap" to improve staff diversity.

The legal practice said the retention gap, which saw Black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) lawyers as a whole leaving an average seven months earlier than white counterparts, was troubling for both the firm and the sector. "The stay gap figure is an uncomfortable truth for us and the legal industry, but it gives us an objective way to measure the success of our efforts in this area," said Ian Field, A&O's UK diversity and inclusion partner.

"We want to be clear that we recognise the problems within our own firm and are committed to tackling them head-on." A&O announced the move after Rare Recruitment, a diversity recruitment consultancy, found that the average BAME lawyer's tenure is about 18 months shorter than white peers across the industry.

By 2025, A&O also plans to ensure 15% of London partners come from ethnic minorities, compared to 9% currently, and to increase the percentage of ethnic minority lawyers and support staff to 25%. The firm at present has no Black partners in London. About 22% of its associates, 31% of its trainees, and 16% of support staff are currently from BAME backgrounds.

A&O plans to annually employ 35% ethnic minority trainees, including 10% Black trainees, equalise retention rates for trainee lawyers and focus on retaining more Black associates. Other top London law firms have also been trying to tackle diversity.

Clifford Chance - like A&O, a member of London's Magic Circle of five top firms by revenue - plans to ensure that 15% of all partner recruits in Britain and 30% of senior associates and senior business professionals will be from ethnic minorities by 2025.

TRENDING

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. records 10,000 coronavirus deaths in 11 days as fatalities surpass 150,000

U.S. deaths from the novel coronavirus surpassed 150,000 on Wednesday, the highest level in the world and rising by 10,000 in 11 days, according to a Reuters tally. This is the fastest increase in fatalities since the United States went fro...

Unlock 3: Gyms to open, schools to remain closed, night curfew lifted

The Home Ministry on Wednesday issued Unlock 3 guidelines removing restrictions on the movement of individuals during the night night curfew and allowing Yoga institutes and gymnasiums to open from August 5 while schools, metro and cinema h...

Iran launches underground ballistic missiles during exercise

Irans paramilitary Revolutionary Guard launched underground ballistic missiles on Wednesday as part of an exercise involving a mock-up American aircraft carrier in the Strait of Hormuz, highlighting its network of subterranean bases. Althou...

Bharti Airtel Q1 loss widens to Rs 15,933 cr

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Wednesday reported substantial widening of losses to Rs 15,933 crore for June quarter, mainly on account of provisioning for statutory dues. The loss for the corresponding period last year stood at Rs 2,866...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020