Monsoon Session of Maharashtra Assembly to begin on September 7

The Monsoon Session of the Maharashtra Assembly will begin from September 7 after the approval of the state Cabinet on Wednesday, the state government said. A number of issues are expected to be discussed during the session.

The state currently has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country. Earlier in the day, Maharashtra reported 9,211 new cases and 298 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 4,00,651 including 2,39,755 recovered cases, 1,46,129 active cases, and 14,463 deaths due to the pandemic. The recovery rate in the state is currently at 59.84 per cent, the Maharashtra Health Department said. (ANI)