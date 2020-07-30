Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thailand to improve police training to tackle human trafficking nationwide

By Nanchanok Wongsamuth BANGKOK, July 30 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Thailand's top anti-trafficking cop has vowed to boost training for police nationwide to better respond to a rising number of cases of sexual exploitation and forced labour outside Bangkok. Police lieutenant general Jaruvat Vaisaya, director of the Anti-Human Trafficking Center under the Royal Thai Police, said Thailand had a shortage of officers based outside the capital with expertise in investigating cases of human trafficking.

Reuters | Updated: 30-07-2020 05:31 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 05:31 IST
Thailand to improve police training to tackle human trafficking nationwide

By Nanchanok Wongsamuth BANGKOK, July 30 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Thailand's top anti-trafficking cop has vowed to boost training for police nationwide to better respond to a rising number of cases of sexual exploitation and forced labour outside Bangkok.

Police lieutenant general Jaruvat Vaisaya, director of the Anti-Human Trafficking Center under the Royal Thai Police, said Thailand had a shortage of officers based outside the capital with expertise in investigating cases of human trafficking. "We have found an increase in cases in provincial areas where we couldn't send our staff (from Bangkok) in time," Jaruvat told the Thomson Reuters Foundation in an interview ahead of World Day Against Trafficking in Persons on July 30.

About three-quarters of 283 trafficking cases nationwide last year were investigated outside Bangkok - up from two-thirds of 301 cases in 2018 - according to government statistics. "Officers in general don't know how to handle (trafficking cases) ... some still can't identify victims," Jaruvat said. "In the past, we conducted simple training, and mistakes happened."

Jaruvat said 150 police officers and civil servants from across the country had this week started a training course to help them better identify and deal with victims of trafficking. In total, Thailand has 1,640 specialist anti-trafficking officers nationwide, more than 100 of whom are based in Bangkok.

The Southeast Asian nation has faced criticism in recent years for failing to stop trafficking in its lucrative textile and seafood sectors, as well as the sex trade. It secured 194 trafficking convictions last year, down 17% from 2018. Thailand said it rescued a record 1,807 trafficking victims last year. About 60% were women, most were labour trafficked and many were Burmese migrants bound for Malaysia, the data showed.

CHANGING ATTITUDES The annual U.S. Trafficking in Persons (TIP) report, which ranks nations based on their anti-trafficking efforts, said Thai officials were increasingly conflating smuggling and trafficking crimes, and struggling to properly identify and protect victims.

Thai prosecutors dismissed about a fifth of 364 trafficking cases sent to them by police last year, with most turned down because smuggled migrants had been misidentified as victims of trafficking, the Thomson Reuters Foundation revealed in January. Unlike trafficking, which involves deception or control over another person for the purpose of exploitation, smuggling means entering another country illegally and is considered consensual.

Wipawadee Panyangnoi, a researcher focused on migration, said officials rushed decisions about whether someone was a trafficking victim, with little concern for their mental health. "Police don't have the expertise to talk to those under distress ... victims should be given time (to recover)," said Wipawadee, a research fellow at Chulalongkorn University.

While a multi-disciplinary team which includes social workers and non-governmental organisations are tasked to interview and assess the physical and mental health of potential victims, police play a leading role in victim identification. Jaruvat said police had a "victim-centered approach" but acknowledged that some officials needed a change in attitude.

"Some police, prosecutors and judges see human trafficking as a normal crime," he said. "They don't see it as a violation of human dignity and that wrongdoers must be severely punished."

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

Zimbabwe's stock market decides to resume trading next week, says Finance Minister

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

ANALYSIS-China needs "explosive" buying to meet U.S. farm import target

With nearly seven months gone, an ambitious 36.5 billion target for Chinese imports of U.S. farm goods this year may not be quite out of reach, but its looking like a big, big stretch.By end-May, imports were running behind 2017 levels - ra...

States with one-quarter of U.S. population see record rise in COVID-19 deaths for second day

California, Florida and Texas reported record increases in COVID-19 deaths for a second day in a row on Wednesday, as total deaths surpassed 150,000, according to a Reuters tally. California had 185 fatalities in the last 24 hours and Flori...

Marquez helps Rockies complete 2-game sweep of A's

German Marquez struck out eight in six solid innings, Charlie Blackmon and Ryan McMahon had two hits each, and the visiting Colorado Rockies beat the Oakland As 5-1 on Wednesday. The Rockies swept the two-game series and earned their fourth...

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg undergoes bile duct procedure in New York hospital

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is resting comfortably after undergoing a non-surgical medical procedure on a bile duct stent on Wednesday at a New York City hospital, the court said.Ginsburg, at 87 the oldest member of the S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020