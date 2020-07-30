Left Menu
Development News Edition

Argentina's Fernandez launches judicial shake-up to curb court power

A bill has been drafted to increase the number of federal courts from 12 to 46 and will be sent to congress this week, the government said. "We must end the concentration of federal justice," Justice Minister Marcela Losardo told Reuters.

Reuters | Updated: 30-07-2020 05:57 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 05:57 IST
Argentina's Fernandez launches judicial shake-up to curb court power

Argentina's government on Wednesday launched a bid to reform the judiciary by increasing the number of federal courts, diluting the power of those that already exist, in what the opposition has labelled as an attempt to manipulate the court system.

The South American country's courts have been repeatedly accused in recent decades of pro-government bias and the reform was one of the first pledges of the new president, Alberto Fernandez on taking office in December. A bill has been drafted to increase the number of federal courts from 12 to 46 and will be sent to congress this week, the government said.

"We must end the concentration of federal justice," Justice Minister Marcela Losardo told Reuters. The government has a majority in the senate, but not in the lower house, where the plan could face amendments or rejection.

The center-left president also announced the formation of an advisory commission made up of 11 experts to assess what additional changes might need to be made to the judiciary. That move has triggered claims in opposition circles about a potential bid by the government to hobble the independence of the Supreme Court.

Some members of the ruling coalition have cases pending in the courts for corruption, including the current vicepresident and former president, Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner. "There is an obvious driver here that is the search for impunity," constitutional lawyer Roberto Gargarella said on local radio.

The government rejected the claims. "We have heard the claims that this reform suits the government or the vice president's bids for impunity. Nothing is further from reality. Those currently in the system will continue to have their cases tried by the same judges," Minister Losardo told Reuters.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

Zimbabwe's stock market decides to resume trading next week, says Finance Minister

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

ANALYSIS-China needs "explosive" buying to meet U.S. farm import target

With nearly seven months gone, an ambitious 36.5 billion target for Chinese imports of U.S. farm goods this year may not be quite out of reach, but its looking like a big, big stretch.By end-May, imports were running behind 2017 levels - ra...

States with one-quarter of U.S. population see record rise in COVID-19 deaths for second day

California, Florida and Texas reported record increases in COVID-19 deaths for a second day in a row on Wednesday, as total deaths surpassed 150,000, according to a Reuters tally. California had 185 fatalities in the last 24 hours and Flori...

Marquez helps Rockies complete 2-game sweep of A's

German Marquez struck out eight in six solid innings, Charlie Blackmon and Ryan McMahon had two hits each, and the visiting Colorado Rockies beat the Oakland As 5-1 on Wednesday. The Rockies swept the two-game series and earned their fourth...

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg undergoes bile duct procedure in New York hospital

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is resting comfortably after undergoing a non-surgical medical procedure on a bile duct stent on Wednesday at a New York City hospital, the court said.Ginsburg, at 87 the oldest member of the S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020