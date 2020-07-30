Left Menu
West Bengal Governor condoles Somen Mitra's demise

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday condoled the demise of veteran Congress leader Somen Mitra who passed away at a city hospital in the early hours today.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 30-07-2020 09:25 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 09:25 IST
West Bengal Governor condoles Somen Mitra's demise
West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee (WBPCC) President Somen Mitra (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday condoled the demise of veteran Congress leader Somen Mitra who passed away at a city hospital in the early hours today. The 78-year-old West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee president was hospitalised a few days ago.

"Saddened at the death of veteran Congress Leader Somen Mitra. As constitutional head was enormously benefited by his wise counsel on several occasions," West Bengal Governor posted on Twitter. He added, "Bengal will always recall his sagacious contributions in public life. Pray ALMIGHTY to bestow eternal on the departed soul."

A student political leader, Mitra became an MLA from Sealdah Assembly in 1972 constituency and represented it seven times. After leaving the Congress in the year 2008, the firebrand leader formed his own party that he joined with the Trinamool Congress in 2009, ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Mitra represented Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha seat from 2009 to 2014 as a Trinamool Congress MP. In 2014 he snapped ties with the TMC and made his way back to the Congress. Congress MP and in charge of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in the state, Gaurav Gogoi also condoled the demise of Somen Mitra.

"My heart goes out to the family of the Lt Somen Mitra. He was a giant of Bengal, and he touched the lives of millions of people in his long journey. My condolences to his family and all those who admired him. His legacy will not be forgotten," Gogoi tweeted. West Bengal Youth Congress too expressed their condolence.

"WBPCC President Somen Mitra has breathed his last, a short while ago. As we struggle to come to terms with this immense loss, all our prayers and thoughts are with Dada's family. May his soul rest in peace," West Bengal Youth Congress tweeted. (ANI)

