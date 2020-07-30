Left Menu
In virtual meet with MPs, Sonia Gandhi discusses Rajasthan crisis, COVID-19

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday met with Rajya Sabha MPs of the party via video conferencing and discussed various issues including, the current political crisis in Rajasthan, COVID -19 pandemic and "government's mismanagement and incursion of China in Ladakh."

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2020 18:40 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 18:40 IST
Congress Rajya Sabha MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Speaking to ANI, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh said that there are several burning issues in the country that were discussed in the meeting. "We have discussed the way the Modi government has failed to handle COVID-19 pandemic. The political crisis of Rajasthan was also discussed in the meeting and how constitutional norms are being violated there openly. The incursion of China was also discussed. Sonia Gandhi said how Prime Minister Modi has lied on this issue by stating that even not a 1 inch of land has been grabbed by China," Singh said.

"We discussed how Rajya Sabha MPs can help people during this pandemic. Sonia Gandhi also suggested that everyone should help people as much as help possible. She said that the strength of the organisation can serve the people in a better way," the former Union minister Akhilesh Prasad Singh added. Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi virtually met Congress Rajya Sabha MPs and discussed various issues and motivated them to work on helping the public who are facing problems these days. The meeting lasted over three hours. (ANI)

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

