Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bihar govt files caveat in SC, seeks to be heard in Rhea's plea in Sushant Rajput death case

Bihar government Thursday filed a caveat in the Supreme Court seeking that it be heard before any order is passed on the plea of actor Rhea Chakraborty seeking transfer of an FIR lodged against her in Patna in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2020 20:09 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 19:55 IST
Bihar govt files caveat in SC, seeks to be heard in Rhea's plea in Sushant Rajput death case
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Bihar government Thursday filed a caveat in the Supreme Court seeking that it be heard before any order is passed on the plea of actor Rhea Chakraborty seeking transfer of an FIR lodged against her in Patna in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The Bihar government moved the top court, hours after a similar caveat was moved by Rajput's father. Caveat is a type of petition filed to pre-empt any ex-parte order by the court on the plea filed by opposite side. The caveat filed through Bihar government counsel Keshav Mohan seeks to be heard before any order is passed on the plea of Chakraborty, who has sought transfer of the FIR, lodged by Rajput's father in Patna to Mumbai. Rajput, aged 34, was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14 and since then the Mumbai police has been probing the case keeping in mind various angles. Rhea moved the top court on Wednesday seeking transfer of an FIR from Patna to Mumbai, which is being investigated by the Bihar police on the allegations of Rajput's father that she abetted 'suicide' of his actor son. "Let nothing be done in the above matter without prior notice to the undersigned" Rajput's father Krishna Kishore Singh said in his caveat filed through lawyer Nitin Saluja

Senior advocate Vikas Singh, who is the family lawyer of the late actor, had said on Wednesday that Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty's plea in the Supreme Court seeking transfer of an FIR from Patna indicates that "somebody in Mumbai police was helping her".

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Pompeo says threats to US in Afghanistan raised with Russia

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Thursday that he and his team have warned Russian officials about all threats that Russia poses to Americans and U.S. interests in various parts of the world. Pompeo would not say whether he had specifica...

Sonia Gandhi admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, to undergo routine tests

Congress president Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Thursday for routine tests, hospital authorities saidShe was admitted to the private facility here at 7 pm for routine tests and investigations, the hospital said in ...

Chirag Paswan fires fresh salvo at Nitish Kumar

Lok Janshakti Party president Chirag Paswan on Thursday fired a fresh salvo at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, blaming the outbursts of a councilor against himself and father Ram Vilas Paswan on the state governments alleged failure to e...

Storm Isaias unleashes flooding, landslides in Puerto Rico

Tropical Storm Isaias battered Puerto Rico on Thursday as it continued on a track toward the US mainland, unleashing small landslides and causing widespread flooding and power outages on an island still recovering from previous hurricanes a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020