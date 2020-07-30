Left Menu
Development News Edition

Swiss launch criminal probe of FIFA boss Infantino

The special prosecutor Stefan Keller, appointed last month to review complaints against the two men and others, had found indications of criminal conduct related to their meetings , according to the AB-BA watchdog which oversees the Attorney General's Office. "This concerns abuse of public office, breach of official secrecy, assisting offenders and incitement to these acts," the watchdog said in a statement.

Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 30-07-2020 20:22 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 20:13 IST
Swiss launch criminal probe of FIFA boss Infantino
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Criminal proceedings have been opened against FIFA president Gianni Infantino by a special prosecutor looking into dealings between the head of the global soccer body and Swiss Attorney General Michael Lauber, Swiss authorities said on Thursday. The special prosecutor Stefan Keller, appointed last month to review complaints against the two men and others, had found indications of criminal conduct related to their meetings , according to the AB-BA watchdog which oversees the Attorney General's Office.

"This concerns abuse of public office, breach of official secrecy, assisting offenders and incitement to these acts," the watchdog said in a statement. Both Lauber and Infantino have denied wrongdoing. FIFA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Infantino was elected in 2016 to replace disgraced Sepp Blatter, who also become the subject of criminal proceedings in 2015. Blatter, suspected of criminal mismanagement, was banned by FIFA's own ethics committee although the investigations against him are still ongoing and he has not been charged. He denies wrongdoing.

On being elected, Infantino promised to clean up FIFA and to put the focus back on football. FIFA was embroiled in the worst corruption scandal in its history in 2015 which led to several officials being indicted in the United States on corruption-related charges.

Lauber last week offered to resign after the Federal Administrative Court concluded he had covered up a meeting with Infantino and lied to supervisors while his office investigated corruption surrounding soccer's governing body.. The court said he had made "implausible" statements about a meeting with Infantino.

While Lauber had acknowledged two meetings with Infantino in 2016, he had denied a third meeting reported by media to have occurred in 2017, prompting a disciplinary probe by the agency that supervises the attorney general's office. He later said he did not recall the third meeting but that it must have occurred based on diary entries and text messages.

Lauber officially tendered his resignation on Tuesday, his office said, with his last day of active duty set for Aug. 31. The AB-BA watchdog said Keller had now opened proceedings against both Infantino and regional public prosecutor Rinaldo Arnold who was involved in the meetings, and was seeking parliamentary approval to have Lauber's immunity from prosecution waived.

"I take note of the fact that a lawsuit has been opened. This is actually a logical step to clarify the facts," Arnold told Reuters. "It should be mentioned that a case against me was closed last spring last year."

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Security agents enforce lockdown in Zimbabwe's capital

Security agents vigorously enforced a lockdown Thursday, blocking people from entering the capital a day ahead of planned anti-government protests, while activists warned of mounting human rights abuses. Police and soldiers manned checkpoin...

Cowboys: No season tickets, 'extremely limited' capacity

There will be no season tickets this year for the Dallas Cowboys. The team issued a release Thursday saying that capacity at ATT Stadium in Arlington will be extremely limited due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The facility normally hold...

World Athletics to expel Russia's federation if fine unpaid by Aug. 15

The global governing body for athletics will expel Russias federation, suspended since 2015 for having broken anti-doping rules, if it fails to pay a hefty fine before Aug. 15, it said on Thursday. Rune Andersen, chair of the taskforce over...

Cong condoles Bengal unit chief Somen Mitra's death; leaders hail him as 'fighter'

The Congress on Thursday condoled the passing away of partys West Bengal unit president Somen Mitra, with senior leaders hailing him as a fighter who was respected across the political spectrum. Mitra died at a Kolkata hospital early Thursd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020