Telangana: Six held for illegally storing PDS rice in Hyderabad

The Hyderabad Police, along with Civil Supply officers, raided the Musheerabad area of the city and apprehended six accused on July 28, who were illegally storing rice under the Public Distribution System (PDS) scheme in their godown. About 115 quintals of rice were recovered from them.

30-07-2020
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Hyderabad Police, along with Civil Supply officers, raided the Musheerabad area of the city and apprehended six accused on July 28, who were illegally storing rice under the Public Distribution System (PDS) scheme in their godown. About 115 quintals of rice were recovered from them. Two of the accused, Shareef and Yousuf worked as welders. After joining hands with Mohd Hussain, they started collecting and transporting PDS rice. The accused started collecting PDS rice from known and unknown cardholders for Rs 8 and stored them in their godown.

They later secretly transported the same PDS rice to Jeedimetla in small quantities with help of small goods vehicles and sold them to two other accused --- Syed Akram and Shaik Wajeed--- who were Hussain's partners, for Rs 12/kg. The accused then loaded the PDS Rice in a DCM Vehicle with help of Ashutosh and transported the rice to Zaheerabad, where they sold it for high prices i.e., Rs 16-18. The group cheated the government and earned illegal profits for the past six months.

All the six accused have been handed over to the Gandhinagar Police station for further action. (ANI)

