Bihar, Rajput's father move SC to oppose Rhea Chakraborty's plea in actor's death case

Caveat is a pre-emptive legal measure taken to ensure that a party does not get any favourable order without a notice or a hearing accorded to the opponent. The caveats were filed by the state government and Krishna Kishore Singh, father of the late actor, a day after Chakraborty, the rumoured girlfriend of Rajput, had moved the top court seeking transfer of the FIR lodged at Patna to Mumbai for the offence of abetment of suicide.

The caveats were filed by the state government and Krishna Kishore Singh, father of the late actor, a day after Chakraborty, the rumoured girlfriend of Rajput, had moved the top court seeking transfer of the FIR lodged at Patna to Mumbai for the offence of abetment of suicide. Earlier in the day, Rajput's father filed the caveat through lawyer Nitin Saluja after getting the advice of family advocate Vikas Singh and urged the court that "Let nothing be done in the above matter without prior notice to the undersigned." Senior advocate Vikas Singh had said that Chakraborty''s plea in the Supreme Court seeking transfer of an FIR from Patna indicated that "somebody in Mumbai police was helping her." Later in the day, the Bihar government, which has given a new twist to the ongoing probe of the Mumbai police by lodging an FIR at the instance of Rajput's father for offences like criminal conspiracy and abetment of suicide against Rhea, followed the suit and filed the caveat in the apex court through its lawyer Keshav Mohan.

The state government and the father of Rajput have been made parties to the transfer petition filed by Rhea Chakraborty in the apex court. In a related development, the top court on Thursday junked a PIL, filed by one Alka Priya, seeking transfer of probe into Rajput's death case from Mumbai police to the CBI. A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde said that Mumbai police be allowed to do the job and if there is something, then a plea be filed before the Bombay High Court.

"Go to Bombay High Court if you have anything concrete to show," the court said while dismissing the PIL. Rajput, aged 34, was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14 and since then the Mumbai police has been probing the case keeping in mind various angles.

Rajput's father, on July 25, had lodged the FIR at Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna against Chakraborty and six others, including her family members, accusing them of abetting the actor''s suicide. It led Chakraborty to rush to the top court to seek transfer of Patna FIR to Bandra in Mumbai.

