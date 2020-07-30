Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Delhi HC, district courts' functioning restricted till August 14

"However, evidence shall be recorded only in ex-parte and uncontested matters where the same is required to be tendered by way of affidavit," the office order said. Regarding the functioning of the subordinate courts, the office order said that they "shall henceforth take up all the cases listed before them through video conferencing".

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2020 21:36 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 21:26 IST
COVID-19: Delhi HC, district courts' functioning restricted till August 14
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Thursday decided to restrict its functioning as well as that of the district courts to urgent matters till August 14 in view of the prevalent COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier, the high court had restricted its functioning and that of the district courts till July 31.

The Administrative and General Supervision Committee of the high court, headed by Chief Justice D N Patel, decided that the restriction would be in place till August 14, an office order issued by Registrar General Manoj Jain said. It also said all the cases listed in the high court, except those before the Registrars and Joint Registrars, from August 4 to August 14 have been adjourned to corresponding dates between September 28 to October 8, respectively. "The courts of Registrars and Joint Registrars of this court shall take up matters listed before them through video conferencing. "However, evidence shall be recorded only in ex-parte and uncontested matters where the same is required to be tendered by way of affidavit," the office order said.

Regarding the functioning of the subordinate courts, the office order said that they "shall henceforth take up all the cases listed before them through video conferencing". "However, evidence shall be recorded only in ex-parte and uncontested matters where the same is required to be tendered by way of affidavit. "The judicial officers shall be permitted to come to court for holding video conference hearings from their respective chambers only when they do not have requisite technical infrastructure at their residences or where there is a breakdown of such infrastructure," it said. The office order also said that physical hearings shall be permitted only in matters where a grave urgency is involved and hearing through video conferencing is not feasible. "For pronouncement of judgment in a criminal case, wherever required, the judicial officer may come to court for the same. In all such instances of physical hearings, the norm of social distancing be scrupulously adhered to.," it said.

Earlier, the High Court had on March 25 restricted its function as well as that of the district courts till April 14. It was subsequently extended to May 3, May 17, May 23, May 31, June 14, June 29, July 15 and July 31.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

NYU launches coronavirus safety training for Uber, Lyft drivers as many return to work

Public health researchers at New York University are launching a coronavirus safety training for ride-hail workers at a time when many Uber and Lyft drivers are expected to return to the road as federal unemployment benefits expire.The trai...

Six months on with COVID-19, Kerala to wage "big war" against pandemic

Six months after recording the countrys first COVID-19 case, Kerala is now gearing up to face a big war against the pandemic with the state under a third wave with the total cases crossing the 22,000 mark. Chief Minister Pinaryi Vijayan on ...

Mexico economy dropped 18.9 per cent in 2nd quarter

Mexicos economic activity plummeted 18.9 per cent in the second quarter compared to the same period last year as the economic shutdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic drove the country deeper into a recession, according to preliminary gover...

UPDATE 6-Trump floats idea of delaying election, though Constitution does not give him that power

President Donald Trump on Thursday raised the idea of delaying the Nov. 3 U.S. elections, which the Constitution does not give him the power to do, words Democrats and some of his fellow Republicans condemned and called an attempt to distra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020