TN govt yet to decide on EWS quota in state

The court had on July 23 directed the AG to file an affidavit on the issue. Narayan said the condition that such a certificate can be used only to avail EWS reservation in appointment to central government services and admission to central educational institutions was made only in the memorandum issued by the Centre in this regard.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 30-07-2020 22:26 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 22:07 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday informed the Madras High Court that no decision has been taken on extending ten per cent reservation to the economically weaker sections (EWS) in the state. The submission was made before a bench of Justices M M Sundresh and R Hemalatha during the hearing of a batch of petitions challenging a recent revenue department order not to issue income or assets certificates to EWS required for availing reservation benefits for the category.

Advocate General Vijay Narayan also said the state cannot clarify whether the income certificate issued by it will be accepted in other states. It was for the state concerned to take a decision on it. The court had on July 23 directed the AG to file an affidavit on the issue.

Narayan said the condition that such a certificate can be used only to avail EWS reservation in appointment to central government services and admission to central educational institutions was made only in the memorandum issued by the Centre in this regard. On July 13, the government submitted that the state has consented to issue the certificates and appropriate instructions have been given to the tahsildars.

