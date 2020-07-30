Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italy Senate opens way for trial of ex minister Salvini over migrant ship

Italy's Senate lifted the immunity of former Interior Minister Matteo Salvini on Thursday, opening the way for a trial of the right-wing leader on charges of kidnapping over the detention of those on a migrant ship at sea last year.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 30-07-2020 22:32 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 22:19 IST
Italy Senate opens way for trial of ex minister Salvini over migrant ship
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Italy's Senate lifted the immunity of former Interior Minister Matteo Salvini on Thursday, opening the way for a trial of the right-wing leader on charges of kidnapping over the detention of those on a migrant ship at sea last year. The upper house voted along party lines and the result, 149 in favour versus 141 against, was widely expected. It is the second time Salvini has lost parliamentary immunity over a migration charge this year.

"It will be a joy for me to go to (court in) Sicily to defend my right to defend our beautiful country," Salvini, 47, told the Senate before the vote, knowing that it would go against him. Magistrates in Sicily want to try Salvini for alleged abuse of office and illegally detaining the migrants, saying he acted independently of the government.

"This evening I will go home with my head high," he said. "This is a political trial and if anyone thinks they have weakened me, they are mistaken." Salvini, head of the anti-immigrant League party, blocked the ship - which was carrying more than 100 migrants rescued at sea - from docking last August, while he was interior minister in the previous government.

A prosecutor eventually ordered the seizure and evacuation of the ship, operated by the Spanish group Open Arms. There was no indication when a trial could be held. The indictment decision rests with a senior judge. Salvini could face up to 15 years in prison if found guilty at the end of a tortuous, three-stage judicial process. A definitive conviction could bar him from office, scuppering his ambition to lead a future government.

The Senate already lifted Salvini's immunity in February in a case involving another blocked ship and a preliminary hearing on that case is scheduled for Oct. 3 in Sicily. As interior minister for 14 months, Salvini took a hard line against charity ships that rescued migrants at sea, accusing them of de facto collaboration with human traffickers.

"Those who support open ports have blood on their hands," Salvini said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Spain agrees investment plan with Airbus in exchange for fewer job losses

Spains government and Airbus said on Thursday they had agreed measures aimed at propping up the aerospace sector and minimising job losses after a meeting between Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Airbus Chief Executive Guillaume Faury.Both ...

U.S. sells record amount of corn to China as tensions rise

Chinese buyers booked their single biggest-ever purchase of U.S. corn, extending their flurry of large U.S. purchases even as tensions between Washington and Beijing rise. The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Thursday that private export...

India, Bangladesh appreciate mutual sensitivity and respect: MEA

India and Bangladesh appreciate mutual sensitivity and respect in building further on their close relationship, the Ministry of External Affairs MEA said on Thursday. The assertion came after Bangladesh Foreign Minister A K Abdul Momens rep...

Leader of anti-independence Scottish Conservatives resigns

The leader of the Scottish wing of Prime Minister Boris Johnsons Conservative Party resigned on Thursday, saying he was not the right man to make the case against Scotlands pro-independence movement at upcoming elections. Jackson Carlaw, 61...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020