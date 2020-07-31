U.S. federal troops staying in Portland for now, Wolf says

U.S. federal troops staying in Portland for now, Wolf saysReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 31-07-2020 17:13 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 17:00 IST
Acting U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf told Fox News on Friday that federal troops would remain in Portland until he was assured that the Oregon governor's plan to handle daily protests was working, and said sending in the National Guard was still an option if the state did not handle the situation. He said all the Department of Homeland Security "law enforcement officers that have been there over the past 60 days will remain there in Portland until we are assured that the plan that has been put in place by the governor and Oregon State Police will be effective night after night."
Wolf said President Donald Trump had "continued to talk about" the option of sending the National Guard to the city.
