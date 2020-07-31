Left Menu
Development News Edition

British prison launches meal delivery service run by inmate trainees

They work on a voluntary basis in exchange for the training they receive. Christopher Moore, the Clink Charity's chief executive, said the restaurant programme gives prisoners a vital taste of "life on the outside, on the inside".

Reuters | London | Updated: 31-07-2020 21:03 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 20:53 IST
British prison launches meal delivery service run by inmate trainees
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

A British prison has launched a meal delivery service staffed by inmates as part of a charity initiative that aims to cut reoffending rates by giving prisoners a better chance of finding jobs after their release.

The Clink Charity opened a restaurant at Brixton prison in London six years ago, but the coronavirus pandemic forced it to close in March, prompting the debut of the "Clink at Home" delivery service last week. Prisoners who are nearing the end of their sentences get on-the-job training and work towards industry-recognised qualifications. They work on a voluntary basis in exchange for the training they receive.

Christopher Moore, the Clink Charity's chief executive, said the restaurant programme gives prisoners a vital taste of "life on the outside, on the inside". "Prisoners come down for eight hours a day, in an environment that doesn't look or feel like prison, replicating a real-life working environment," he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation by phone.

"They're learning to work as part of a team, they're gaining confidence and are motivated and proud of what they do." According to the Clink Charity's 2019 report, which draws on government statistics, reoffending rates among former prisoners who were enrolled in the programme fall by up to 66%.

Those who take part in the programme leave with industry-standard certificates in food service, preparation and cookery, as well as soft skills essential to helping them readjust to life outside prison, Moore said. The Brixton restaurant, where diners have to pre-book a table to enter the jail, is one of four similar eateries based at prisons across the country. Between them, they train about 200 prisoners at any one time.

Moore said many former trainees do go on to find jobs in the restaurant business, with several now working at four- and five-star hotels and Michelin restaurants. Elizabeth Orr, 42, one of the programme's first participants at a prisoner-run restaurant in Styal Prison in northwest England, is now head chef at her family-run business in Liverpool.

"I lost everything when I went to prison but the support that was given to me absolutely changed my life," said Orr, who has been nominated to receive a local award for her contribution to helping maintain vital services during the lockdown. "When I first came home, I was in full-time employment as a pastry chef within two weeks. It felt like a sense of normality."

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Pacita Abad: Google doodle on a Filipino ambassador of colours

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

NHAI clears Rs 4k cr project; to provide faster connectivity to Chandigarh from Ludhiana

The NHAI has cleared a Rs 4,000 crore project that includes faster connectivity to Chandigarh from Ludhiana, a spokesperson of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said on Friday. This will be part of the upcoming Delhi-Amritsar-Katr...

Committed to bringing back all stranded Indians abroad, Centre tells HC

The Centre on Friday informed the Madras high court that it is committed to bringing back all Tamils stranded aboard in a phased manner. It further undertook to operate as many flights as possible to evacuate the last Indian stranded abroad...

Afghan officials say Pakistani rockets kill 9, wound 50

Pakistan fired a barrage of rockets across its southwestern border, killing nine people and wounding 50 in an Afghan frontier town, Afghan officials said Friday. Pakistan said Afghan border guards fired first and blamed them for the previou...

Lawsuit: Trump still blocks Twitter critics after court loss

An organisation that successfully proved President Donald Trump violated the law when he blocked Twitter critics sued him anew on Friday, saying he continues to reject some accounts two years after losing in court. The Knight First Amendmen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020