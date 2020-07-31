Left Menu
Defence Ministry for production houses obtaining NOC before airing film, documentary, web series on Army

The Defence Ministry has written to Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeITY) and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to advise production houses to obtain `No Objection Certification' from it before the telecasting any film or documentary or web series on Army theme, sources said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2020 22:23 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 22:23 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The Defence Ministry has written to Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeITY) and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to advise production houses to obtain `No Objection Certification' from it before the telecasting any film or documentary or web series on Army theme, sources said. The Defence Ministry had received some complaints raising strong objections about the portrayal of Indian Army personnel and military uniform in an insulting manner.

In some of the web series like 'Code M' on Zee 5 and 'XXX Uncensored (season-2)' on ALT Balaji, the scenes related to the Army are far from reality and "present a distorted image of the armed forces". Some concerned citizens and ex-servicemen associations have even lodged FIR against ALT Balaji seeking legal action against the producer and the OTT platform.

The Defence Ministry has now formally written to the CBFC, MeITY and Information and Broadcasting Ministry to advise production houses to obtain NOC from it before the telecast of any film/ documentary/ web series on Army theme in the public domain. This has been done to curtail the incidents which distort the image of defence forces and hurt the sentiments of defence personnel and veterans. (ANI)

