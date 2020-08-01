Left Menu
Development News Edition

YSRCP leaders express happiness over Governor's approval for bills related to capital decentralisation

YSRCP MLA Abbaiah Chowdary on Friday said that it is a historical day for Andhra Pradesh. The state has lost capital after bifurcation, and development went on backfoot, keeping that in mind, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has appointed three committees, all of which suggested decentralisation as the only solution.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 01-08-2020 04:55 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 04:55 IST
YSRCP leaders express happiness over Governor's approval for bills related to capital decentralisation
YSRCP MLA Abbaiah Chowdary. Image Credit: ANI

YSRCP MLA Abbaiah Chowdary on Friday said that it is a historical day for Andhra Pradesh. The state has lost capital after bifurcation, and development went on backfoot, keeping that in mind, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has appointed three committees, all of which suggested decentralisation as the only solution. "It is a historical day for Andhra Pradesh. The state has lost capital after bifurcation, and development went on backfoot. Keeping that in mind, CM Jagan has appointed three committees, all of which suggested decentralization as the only solution," said Chowdary.

"Former Chief Minister had made a false promise of Amaravati capital. But state exchequer position has been very bad and investing more than one lakh crores is not the correct decision. Vizag has the potential to be the capital. We are not going to leave Amaravati, it will be developed as an education hub. Kurnool is the first capital of Andhra state when it was separated from the then Tamilnadu. Kurnool is the best place to be the judicial capital. Jagan's vision will bring back glory to all regions," he added. Andhra Pradesh special representative to North America, P Ratnakar opined that this is a historical day for the state, as the governor has given assent for decentralization bill.

He congratulated CM Jagan for achieving three capitals and decentralization of development. This is the happiest moment for people of all regions. (ANI)

TRENDING

'Payment sent' - travel giant CWT pays $4.5 mln ransom to cyber criminals

Aquaman 2 creators under pressure to remove Amber Heard, new release date revealed

World Bank approves $15 million to modernization Moldova’s food safety system

Godzilla vs. Kong synopsis revealed, new Titan to appear, get other latest updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Hurricane Isaias shifts west, increasing threat to Florida

Hurricane Isaias has shifted west, raising a threat to the Florida panhandle where it is expected to hit late Saturday before hugging the eastern U.S. seaboard through Monday. The U.S. National Hurricane Center NHC increased hurricane warni...

Raptors resume title defense vs. Lakers

LeBron James said that finding a rhythm on offense might take time for the Los Angeles Lakers. Defending, though, is crucial when the Lakers arent at the top of their game offensively, he believes. The Lakers hope to enjoy a better offensiv...

Seven Marines, one Navy sailor remain missing after mishap off California coast

Seven U.S. Marines and a Navy sailor were missing on Friday, a day after their amphibious assault vehicle AAV sank off the Southern California coast during a training mission, Marine Corps officials said. Seven other Marines were rescued an...

UPDATE 1-Golf-Todd grabs halfway lead in Memphis, Fowler two back

Brendon Todd used a red-hot putter to claim sole ownership of the lead at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational in Memphis on Friday, sitting two strokes ahead of Rickie Fowler after the second round.World number 51 Todd, who won two PGA Tour...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020