YSRCP leaders express happiness over Governor's approval for bills related to capital decentralisation

YSRCP MLA Abbaiah Chowdary on Friday said that it is a historical day for Andhra Pradesh. The state has lost capital after bifurcation, and development went on backfoot, keeping that in mind, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has appointed three committees, all of which suggested decentralisation as the only solution. "It is a historical day for Andhra Pradesh. The state has lost capital after bifurcation, and development went on backfoot. Keeping that in mind, CM Jagan has appointed three committees, all of which suggested decentralization as the only solution," said Chowdary.

"Former Chief Minister had made a false promise of Amaravati capital. But state exchequer position has been very bad and investing more than one lakh crores is not the correct decision. Vizag has the potential to be the capital. We are not going to leave Amaravati, it will be developed as an education hub. Kurnool is the first capital of Andhra state when it was separated from the then Tamilnadu. Kurnool is the best place to be the judicial capital. Jagan's vision will bring back glory to all regions," he added. Andhra Pradesh special representative to North America, P Ratnakar opined that this is a historical day for the state, as the governor has given assent for decentralization bill.

He congratulated CM Jagan for achieving three capitals and decentralization of development. This is the happiest moment for people of all regions. (ANI)