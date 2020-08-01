Army jawan killed in ceasefire violation by Pak in J-K's Poonch
Indian Army soldier Rohin Kumar has lost his life in a ceasefire violation by the Pakistan Army on the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 01-08-2020 13:59 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 13:54 IST
Indian Army soldier Rohin Kumar has lost his life in a ceasefire violation by the Pakistan Army on the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. During the ceasefire, Sepoy Rohin Kumar sustained critical injuries and later succumbed to his injuries, said the Army defence person said in a statement.
"Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation on the line of control (LoC) in Rajouri Sector. Own troops responded strongly to the enemy fire. In the incident, Sep Rohin Kumar was critically injured and later succumbed to his injuries," the statement read. "Sep Rohin Kumar was a brave, highly motivated and sincere soldier. The nation will always remain indebted to him for his supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty," it added. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pakistan Army
- Indian Army
- Pak
- Poonch
- Rajouri
- Kashmir
ALSO READ
UN blacklists Pakistan Taliban terror group’s leader
Deathblow for PIA, the national flag carrier of Pakistan
FEATURE-In green jobs boost, communities get bigger role running Pakistan's national parks
Pakistan's coronavirus cases reach 259,999
We will not allow sacrifice of soldiers to go in vain: Rajnath Singh in oblique reference to killing of 20 Indian Army personnel in Galwan Valley.