Army jawan killed in ceasefire violation by Pak in J-K's Poonch

Indian Army soldier Rohin Kumar has lost his life in a ceasefire violation by the Pakistan Army on the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. During the ceasefire, Sepoy Rohin Kumar sustained critical injuries and later succumbed to his injuries, said the Army defence person said in a statement.

"Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation on the line of control (LoC) in Rajouri Sector. Own troops responded strongly to the enemy fire. In the incident, Sep Rohin Kumar was critically injured and later succumbed to his injuries," the statement read. "Sep Rohin Kumar was a brave, highly motivated and sincere soldier. The nation will always remain indebted to him for his supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty," it added. (ANI)