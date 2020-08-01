Probes ordered into Visakhapatnam crane mishap

The government has ordered two probes into the crane collapse at Hindustan Shipyard Limited in Visakhapatnam in which at least 11 people were killed on Saturday. Giving this information, Vizag District Collector Vinay Chand said that the new crane was commissioned and was under trial run to bring it under full-scale operation.

"We have ordered an inquiry both from within Hindustan Shipyard and a high-level committee from the administration," he said. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inquired about the crane accident and directed Visakhapatnam District Collector and City Police Commissioner to take immediate action.

At least 11 people were killed and one sustained injuries in the incident at Hindustan Shipyard Limited, DCP Suresh Babu confirmed. "A crane collapsed at Hindustan Shipyard Limited in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. 11 dead and 1 injured in the incident," said the DCP. Rama Krishna, a Jana Sena supporter said, "The crane mishap took place at 12 pm. The crane fell at the time of load testing. In the last 90 days in Visakhapatnam, LG Polymer gas leak, a blast in Visakhapatnam container yard and now this incident occurred."

"All this is happening because there is no safety audit. The government should arrange safety audits and cancel the licence of those who do not get an audit done," he added. (ANI)