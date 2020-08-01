MoS Home reviews medical facilities, patient wards in COVID-19 hospitals in Hyderabad

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Saturday inspected the medical facilities and patient wards in COVID-19 hospitals in Hyderabad. The minister first visited the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) in Gachibowli and then Ayurveda Hospital in Sanath Nagar. Kishan Reddy also visited the Gandhi Hospital.

Speaking to ANI, Reddy said, "The coronavirus situation would become severe in the coming days and more caution should be exercised in August. The number of tests in Telangana was low as compared to Delhi or Mumbai. Telangana government did not compute all the positive cases." He said that the Central government has given 1,200 ventilators, lakhs of personal protective equipment (PPE) kits to the state.

"Central Government has given 1,200 ventilators, lakhs of PPE kits and masks. The government of India is also giving financial support to all the states," he said. "There is no cure for coronavirus, and doctors only give oxygen. Telangana recorded the highest number of positive cases today," he added.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 16,796 active COVID-19 cases in the state. (ANI)