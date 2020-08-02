Left Menu
Development News Edition

Police beat ice-cream parlour owner in Indore for violating lockdown norms, demand 'bribe'

An ice-cream parlour owner accused a police sub-inspector of allegedly beating him up and misbehaving with him at a police station for violating lockdown norms of keeping his shop open one hour post the sanctioned time.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 02-08-2020 10:37 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 10:37 IST
Police beat ice-cream parlour owner in Indore for violating lockdown norms, demand 'bribe'
Ramesh Jagwani, the victim who was beaten up by police sub-inspector speaking to ANI on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

An ice-cream parlour owner accused a police sub-inspector of allegedly beating him up and misbehaving with him at a police station for violating lockdown norms of keeping his shop open one hour post the sanctioned time. The owner of the ice-cream parlour was taken to the police station as he closed the parlour at 10 o'clock against 9 o'clock timing.

Ramesh Jagwani, the man who was beaten up by the police, said that the incident happened on Wednesday night when two policemen came to his parlour and "spoke rudely" demanding him to come to the police station. "On July 29, two police constables came to the ice-cream parlour and asked me to come to the Juni Indore Police Station. The police repeatedly insisted that I came with them to the police station even though I told them that I would come once I close my shop," Jagwani told ANI.

"Then at 11 o'clock, Sub Inspector Shailendra Agarwal came and two constables were speaking to him. He then started abusing me and started beating me up," he said. Jagwani also claimed that the police demanded a bribe of Rs 25,000. "On this, I told them, I would be unable to give them only Rs 10,000."

"I then called my son -- who was standing outside the police station -- and asked him to bring the money. The sub-inspector even asked me to sign on two blank papers but I refused to do so. He again started abusing me and beating me up," he said further. The ice-cream parlour owner further alleged that the sub-inspector threatened him as well. "He also threatened me that I should not keep my ice cream parlour open after 6 pm. I have also filed a complaint in the DIG's office as well," he said.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Harinarayan Chari Mishra said, "It has been brought to the attention that he (the sub-inspector) has been involved in an incident of violence which is not tolerable. The sub-inspector has been suspended." The DIG further said that the case has been forwarded to the Deputy superintendent of police (DSP). (ANI)

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's TKEM dominates list of most-watched K-dramas; CLOY still among top 5

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

Mi Band 5 India launch: Everything you need to know

Bharat Electronics gets new director of finance

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

UP Governor, Deputy CM condole demise of Minister Kamal Rani

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel conveyed condolences to the family of State Cabinet Minister Kamal Rani Varun who passed away this morning due to COVID-19. The sudden death of Kamal Rani is shocking. She was very active during her st...

Nath to host 'Hanuman Chalisa' recital on Ayodhya event eve

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath will host a recital of Hanuman Chalisa at his residence here on Tuesday, a day before the ground-breaking ceremony for Ram temple construction in Ayodhya. All COVID-19 protocols will be strictly foll...

UP Cabinet minister Kamal Rani dies due to COVID-19

UPs Cabinet minister for Technical Education Kamal Rani Varun succumbed to COVID-19 on Sunday at the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences here. Kamal Rani is the first minister in Uttar Pradesh to die after contracting c...

Focusing on localisation to de-risk biz from supply chain challenges, forex fluctuations: Toyota

Toyota Kirloskar Motor TKM is looking at enhancing localisation of its products as well as technologies as it aims to de-risk its business from foreign exchange fluctuations as well supply chain challenges, according to a senior company off...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020