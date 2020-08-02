UP Minister Kamal Rani dies due to COVID-19, CM condoles her demise
Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Kamal Rani Varun passed away due to coronavirus in Lucknow on Sunday morning. She was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences in the state capital. She served as Minister of Technical Education in the Uttar Pradesh government.
Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered condolences to the family of the late Minister and said she "worked efficiently" during her time as the minister. "I express my deepest condolences to the family of Cabinet Minister Kamal Rani Varun. She was COVID-19 positive and was receiving treatment at the SGPGI Hospital. She was a popular public leader and social worker. She worked efficiently while being the part of the Cabinet," the Chief Minister told ANI.
"She was an MP in the 11th and 12th Lok Sabha. She discharged her duties with efficiency as the Technical Education Minister in the Uttar Pradesh cabinet," he added. The body of Kamal Rani Varun will be taken to Kanpur from Lucknow according to the COVID-19 protocols where her last rites will be performed. (ANI)
