Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP: Three held for murder of Bulandshahr lawyer

Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested three people from Bulandshahr allegedly for the murder of missing lawyer Dharmendra Chaudhary, whose body was discovered on July 31.

ANI | Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 02-08-2020 12:01 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 12:01 IST
UP: Three held for murder of Bulandshahr lawyer
Senior Superintendent of Police, Bulandshahr, Santosh Kumar Singh. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested three people from Bulandshahr allegedly for the murder of missing lawyer Dharmendra Chaudhary, whose body was discovered on July 31. According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Santosh Kumar Singh, "The murder was committed by his friend Vivek, along with two of Vivek's helps, because he owed a large amount of money to Chaudhary and had no intention of returning it."

Chaudhary, a resident of Gulshan Vihar Colony of Khurja in Bulandshahr, also worked as a property dealer. He went missing on July 25 at around 8.30 pm after he went to have dinner at Vivek's warehouse. Vivek came under suspicion after Chaudhary's family discovered a diary with the information of financial dealing between the two.

"From the diary, it was discovered that Chaudhary used to loan money to Vivek on 4 per cent interest, but just the interest had grown to more than Rs 10 lakh," the SSP said. The police also asked Vivek to undergo a polygraph test. However, he refused to take the test.

The body was discovered from a warehouse where it had been buried in an 8 feet deep pit, the SSP said. Chaudhary's younger brother Gajendra Singh claimed that Vivek owed Rs 81 lakh to Chaudhary.

"The intention behind the murder was money. Vivek owed 81 lakh to my brother," said Gajendra. Earlier on Saturday, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slammed the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh over the death of Chaudhary.

"Jungle Raj is growing in Uttar Pradesh. Crime and Corona are out of control. Shri Dharmendra Chaudhary was abducted eight days ago in Bulandshahr. His body was found yesterday. Kanpur, Gorakhpur, and Bulandshahr -- in every incident, there is the sluggishness of law and order and there are signs of Jungle Raj. I wonder how long the government will sleep," tweeted the Congress general secretary in Hindi. (ANI)

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's TKEM dominates list of most-watched K-dramas; CLOY still among top 5

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

Mi Band 5 India launch: Everything you need to know

Bharat Electronics gets new director of finance

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

UP Governor, Deputy CM condole demise of Minister Kamal Rani

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel conveyed condolences to the family of State Cabinet Minister Kamal Rani Varun who passed away this morning due to COVID-19. The sudden death of Kamal Rani is shocking. She was very active during her st...

Nath to host 'Hanuman Chalisa' recital on Ayodhya event eve

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath will host a recital of Hanuman Chalisa at his residence here on Tuesday, a day before the ground-breaking ceremony for Ram temple construction in Ayodhya. All COVID-19 protocols will be strictly foll...

UP Cabinet minister Kamal Rani dies due to COVID-19

UPs Cabinet minister for Technical Education Kamal Rani Varun succumbed to COVID-19 on Sunday at the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences here. Kamal Rani is the first minister in Uttar Pradesh to die after contracting c...

Focusing on localisation to de-risk biz from supply chain challenges, forex fluctuations: Toyota

Toyota Kirloskar Motor TKM is looking at enhancing localisation of its products as well as technologies as it aims to de-risk its business from foreign exchange fluctuations as well supply chain challenges, according to a senior company off...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020