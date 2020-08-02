Plea in SC seeks direction to Centre for defining freedom of press

By Suchitra Kalyan Mohanty A lawyer has moved the Supreme Court seeking a slew of directions to the Central government to "restrict the assassination of dignity" of individuals, communities, religious saints, religious and political organisations by the broadcasting electronic channels in the name of freedom of the press.

The petition moved by lawyer Reepak Kansal is likely to come up for hearing within a week. Kansal, in his petition, said that there are many TV channels which allegedly showed news against religious saint, religious and political organisation in the name of freedom of the press.

He sought the intervention of the apex court to issue appropriate orders directing the Union of India to control the "uncontrolled and unregulated" broadcasting electronic channels, who are involved in such kind of alleged activities. The plea sought the issuance of appropriate order directing the central government to restrict the media trial, parallel trial, judgmental views and interfering in the administration of justice.

"The Supreme Court should issue appropriate order directing the Central government to constitute an independent authority to be known as the Broadcast Regulatory Authority of India (BRAI) for the purpose of regulating and facilitating the development of broadcasting services in India," Reepak Kansal said in his petition. He also sought the issuance of appropriate order directing the respondent, Union of India, to stop the misuse of airwaves by the broadcasting electronic channels in the name of media, press and journalism. (ANI)